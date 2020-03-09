Two years ago, at Christmas time I introduced you to the Jared and Destiney Freeman family in my column “Separated at Christmas.” Our float in Newport’s, “A Hometown Christmas” parade, sponsored by “Veterans in Focus”, theme was a “Military Hometown Christmas Surprise”. Our float depicted a military family who had been separated by an active duty assignment and surprised by being rejoined during the holidays.
In that column I was able to give a brief profile of the family who both had served in the military. Here I present a larger story about Destiney and her life, in and out of the military, as part of Women’s History Month and “Becoming Visible, Women who have Served”.
Destiney was born in Murchison, Texas and lived there for her first seven years before her mother was bitten by the “Nomad” bug. Her mother was a “wandering soul” who wanted to see the country. In the next nine years Destiney lived in California, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.
Destiney remembers those first years and said, “My mother taught me to always get up when life knocked you down and she always told me that I could be anything I wanted as long as I worked for it because this world doesn’t owe me anything, I need to earn it. My stepfather taught me about having a good work ethic and above all else being honest. You’re only as good as your word. I learned a little bit from a lot of people in a lot of different places.”
As “life happens” Destiney had a child and then her mother passed away when she was only 16. That was when Destiney was reconnected with her grandmother in Tennessee.
“My grandmother really helped shape the adult I am today by always encouraging me to do what I wanted to and not to ever let anybody tell me I couldn’t be something I wanted to be. When I turned 18, I decided to join the military, she was happy for me as opposed to others who thought I had lost my mind. I was a single mother at the time and was told I wouldn’t make it through basic training. I enlisted to be a combat MP (military police),” Destiney said.
She proved them wrong! In January of 2007 Destiney enlisted in the U.S. Army as a single parent. She not only made it through boot camp she would go on to re-enlist for a second tour of duty.
Not long after she had moved to Tennessee, Destiney met and fell in love with Jarred Freeman who was in the Tennessee National Guard. They married and discovered what life is like with both being on active duty. “Since then, we’ve had one more kid for a total of 2 amazing girls that I get to always be here for.”
Destiney served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn and had over 300 missions as a Military Policewoman. She shares her memories of those experiences. “Some of my favorite moments were when we would be on patrol through the little villages. We met so many people and the young girls were always amazed when they found out I was a woman. They couldn’t believe I had long hair under my helmet.
“The food from the villages was also memorable. On one particular mission it was my birthday, July 5, and we were at an IP station (Iraqi Police). The chief of police wanted to feed us, and our platoon sergeant said he wouldn’t eat unless we all could. Truth be told he was a probably trying to politely refuse but that didn’t happen. I spent my 25th birthday enjoying an exotic meal in the middle of Iraq at a police station.”
Her tour in Iraq had many issues for the soldiers, especially the women. Destiney continued, “Like others in the military I’ve had to utilize Iraqi toilets and been without air-conditioning in 130 plus temps, missed holidays and birthdays. I found myself alone numerous times on patrols in the towns and was always on alert, which added to the stress. Granted though I was injured during my time in service, I do not regret doing it. It was a building block in my life that has made me what I am today. I can say that I did my part in making this world a little better.”
The biggest “down-side” for Destiney was missing her daughters and feeling the effect the separations had on her marriage. She said, “Our first two years of marriage we spent maybe six weeks together. We had back-to-back deployment rotations. Jared and I decided, with both of us on active duty, military life was too difficult on our little family. I finished my contract and got out (She received an Honorable/Medical Discharge in 2015).
Being in the military enhanced her drive and the “can do” attitude she learned from her mother and grandmother and the ability to work with “what I got”. She jokes, “Leadership and discipline and the military police skills I gained are key factors in keeping my husband and daughters toe to the line daily, especially my husband, he’s one of those cavalry people (Jared is still on active reserves in the Army Guard).”
Today Destiney is a stay at home mom, and she says, “I wouldn’t have it any other way! I missed so many milestones for my oldest, like her first day in Kindergarten. I promised myself that I would not miss any more of her growing up.” With that in mind, she stays involved with the girl’s activities and said, “You can almost always find me near a pool for the swim team (Newport Cocke County Rapid) or at some function for the school.” Destiney adds, “Recently I have become involved with the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Chapter of the Quilts of Valor and I’m excited to be a part of something that gives back to veterans.”
Like many Veterans, Destiney continues to face issues that were caused by her service in the military. These issues are amplified because she is a Woman Veteran. The Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare system is not “female friendly” and causes additional stressful situations for Destiney and the other women who have served their county.
As Destiney struggles to deal with the difficulties of her service-connected disabilities and the effects they have on her and her family, “don’t tell her she can’t do it”. She will prove you wrong!
There are women Veterans throughout the community that need to be recognized and honored. If you know of one, first thank them for their service, then let me know who they/you are so I can get them involved with upcoming activities designed specifically for Women Veterans.
K9 VETERANS DAY:
As I shared on my “upcoming Holiday’s column” March 13 is K9 Veterans Day. Beginning March 13, 1942, the Army started the “War Dog Program or K9 Corps” that paired and trained soldiers and dogs to work together. These animals were designed to protect and warn humans of dangerous situations. Their roles have saved the lives of many soldiers and many at the cost of their own lives.
K9 Veterans Day pays tribute to the Military War Dog, or Military Working Dog, (MWD). These animals are trained and paired with a service member. Dogs have been used to help our warriors dating back to the 7th century. On March 13, 1942, US Army decided to start the official War Dog Program, also known as K-9 Corps.
Throughout the many wars America has been in there have been many stories told about the heroics of these four-legged furry animals that served in the military. It has been estimated that over 1,000,000 dogs were killed in action during WW I. One of the most known stories is about the WW I dog “Stubby”.
Smuggled overseas by his owner Corporal Conroy, “Stubby” became a member of the 102nd Infantry Regiment. While many of the dogs used in the war to carry messages Stubby was known for many acts of bravery and heroism during combat.
In his 18 months in World War I Stubby participated in four offensives and 17 battles. He was injured numerous times only to recover and report back to the front. He was purported to become the most decorated dog of WW I and he became the first dog to hold the rank of Sergeant.
One of the injuries was because of a mustard gas attack. After Stubby recovered the soldiers fitted him with a special gas mask and he returned to the frontline and the trenches. His keen senses allowed him to warn his comrades of impending poison gas and artillery attacks and located wounded soldiers. It was when Stubby captured a German solider by grabbing the seat of his pants and holding on until help arrived that he was promoted to Sergeant.
As evidence of his heroism Stubby has a display in the Smithsonian that tells his whole story.
NEWS OF NOTE:
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion’s Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be TONIGHT, Tuesday March 10 at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. You can call David Mills, Commander at (423) 237-6896 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.