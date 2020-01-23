The 2020 legislative session of the 111th General Assembly is up and running. Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on last Tuesday, immediately getting to work on issues facing Tennessee this year. This includes opioid abuse and neonatal abstinence syndrome, funding for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) Program, implementation of REAL ID in Tennessee, and chronic disease prevention.
The Senate also moved forward with two bills during the first week’s action and heard testimony from various departments and agencies of state government regarding issues of importance to Tennesseans.
TWRA looks to deter spread of Asian Carp
The committee that I chair, the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee discussed the dangers of Asian Carp during the first meeting of 2020. Asian Carp are an invasive species which threatens to disrupt the native aquatic ecosystems in Tennessee’s lakes and rivers. The diet of Asian carp overlaps with the diet of native fish in the Tennessee, Cumberland, and Mississippi Rivers.
Dr. Timothy Joseph told the committee that the lower Tennessee River basin is in grave condition. Dr. Joseph notes that Asian Carp have enormous reproductive capabilities and urged that Watts Bar Lock be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of the fish upstream until an electric barrier can be built.
TWRA Chief of Fisheries Frank Fiss, says that the fight is not over in reducing the number of Asian Carp currently in Tennessee waters. He says that the issue lies in a migration problem. He and other state officials are looking at how to deter the fish from migrating to new bodies of water, while hoping to reduce the Asian Carp population. They are also working with the Corps of Engineers, TVA, and neighboring states to tackle the problem.
Joint Taskforce discusses ways to create a healthier Tennessee
The General Assembly’s Joint Chronic Disease Prevention Taskforce heard from Department of Health and Department of Education officials during their first meeting of 2020. The task force was created last year by the General Assembly in efforts to lower the rates of largely preventable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease in Tennessee.
Currently, Tennessee is ranked 9th highest in diabetes, 7th highest in hypotension, and 10th highest in cardiovascular disease. The group will continue their work in the coming weeks as they seek to address some of the most state’s most serious preventable health conditions.
Thank you for reading the first edition for this year! I encourage you to contact my office to share your thoughts and concerns. My office can be reached by phone at: (800) 449-8366, extension: 13851 or by e-mail at: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov. Thank you for the honor to serve you in state government and God bless!
