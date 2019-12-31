Hello, everyone.
It’s a busy time of year for most folks. It’s Christmas time again and I think we all love it, don’t you. I just have one complaint. I’m sick and have been for days. I haven’t had a cold in months, so I knew I was due one and here it is—December and I’m nursing a cold. The funny thing is it seems every December I get one. I haven’t even had my flu shot yet, but I have to go to our clinic in January, so I hope I can last until then. Maybe I’ll go beforehand.
I have some December birthdays to report: on the 1st, in memory of my brother, Joe Hall, who left us in April of 1997. It has been 23 years but remains fresh in my mind, as if it were last week. Joe was next in line after me. Also, in memory of another one of my five brothers, Edwin Hall, who passed away Friday, Dec. 13.
My great-grandson Gracin Rathbone turned seven years old on Thursday, Dec. 5. He went to school and then his parents Chelsey and KC picked him up and took him to Chucky Cheese in Pigeon Forge where he played lots of games and ate pizza until time to return home. On Saturday night, he was spending the night with his Nana and woke her up. He was suffering a seizure. They took him to the ER in Newport and then on to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, where he stayed until Wednesday evening when he was released. He had the flu again and for awhile was a very sick seven-year-old. He wants to return to school on Monday. I called several of my friends and asked for a prayer chain to get underway. I’ve gotten good at that.
My sister Vivian Barnes of Cosby will celebrate her birthday on Dec. 30. She said she wrote some Trail Hollow News this past week. She’s been through a lot for awhile now. She fell on Sept. 30 and broke her foot in two places and spent a few days in the hospital and then some more time at Newport Health and Rehab. She went home and continues to have therapy and nursing provided by Smoky Mountain Home Health. She has some of the same therapists I did and they did wonders for me.
I want to say “Hello” to some of those SMHH workers who are angels in white, such as Charlie Grooms, a nurse practitioner and therapists Kathy Black, Karen Tabors, Lorie Green, and Leslie Shepherd from Hartford, and nurses Gail Metcalf and Jeff Grigsby from Del Rio. I hope my sister gets able to walk again and that everyone will remember her in their prayers and also remember her family who is taking care of her. I haven’t been able to go see her, but we talk on the phone several times a day.
My days are filled with my telephone and television and radio. I’ve watched the news from Washington and am simply amazed at that. But we know God knows all and see all and He will be the judge. Some will pay the price for their actions in this life.
I’m just happy to live here in these Great Smoky Mountains. I call this “God’s Country” and I know He rules here always.
Saturday, Dec. 14, was the day of Newport’s Christmas parade and our New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church had two floats and won first place in the non-commercial category. I was glad to hear this and know all who worked hard on them had a great time. I’m just sorry I missed it all.
Sunday at church they enjoyed our annual Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner. I missed that, too, but the ladies who did the great cooking sent me a bountiful supply of food.
I still have an awful cough and sneezing. I didn’t want to go and disturb all the others. The weather is so unpredictable I just stay in.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, our church had their annual Christmas play. I read the script and it sounded pretty good.
Yesterday I received my first Christmas present, a fruit basket. Thanks to all at our church.
We’re about to have two or three days of rain and maybe some snow. I’m wishing for a white Christmas. How about you? I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and the happiest New Year.
May God bless us all.
