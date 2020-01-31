The pace quickened on Capitol Hill this week as lawmakers prepare to receive Governor Bill Lee’s budget proposal on Monday night.
The General Assembly will meet in a joint session in the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday evening to hear Governor Bill Lee’s second State of the State address, where he will unveil his budget proposal for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Passage of a conservative balanced budget that highlights education improvements, job creation, and public safety is a top priority for lawmakers this year and is the only duty prescribed for the General Assembly in the state’s constitution. This year’s budget proposal is aided by the fact that Tennessee’s finances are the healthiest in state history and the state enjoys the highest ranking of the nation’s top credit rating agencies.
Tennessee is among the five least indebted states in the nation per capita. We also rank third for best-funded pension plans and we are one of only five states without road debt. The state’s financial status is also boosted by record low unemployment rates, rising educational achievement, robust job growth and a healthy economy.
The joint session will be aired at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be live-streamed on the General Assembly’s website: www.Capitol.TN.Gov. Governor Lee will also be giving his State of the State address for the eastern portion of the state later in the week on Thursday, February 6 at the ETSU, Millennium Center which is located at 2001 Millennium Place in Johnson City. Doors open at 5 p.m. EST with Governor Lee’s remarks to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST
Thank you for reading this week’s edition. I encourage you to contact my office to share your thoughts and concerns. My office can be reached by phone at: (800) 449-8366, extension: 13851 or by e-mail at: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov. Thank you for the honor to serve you in state government and God bless!
