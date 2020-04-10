Hello, Readers:
Today is Good Friday. How are you today?
This date brings back a lot of memories for me. How about you? My mom used to plant some early beans—the little peanut beans—and a row or two of corn hoping for some early vegetables if they escaped the cold and frost. Sometimes they got by and lived through the frost and cold, but then turned yellow later and died. We still have frost in April, even May. We planted onion sets in March or even earlier and some frost-proof cabbage was set out.
I set out cabbage plants after we moved here to our new house in October, Halloween weekend in 1971, and the following year was bad for my garden. I know one year we set out tobacco plants in May and it frosted on them. The whole patch was as yellow as the buttercup and later turned green and made us a good crop of Burley tobacco.
It was several years later that the United States government came in and took it out of the hands of the farmers. Go figure!
Saturday was a pretty good day in more ways than one. It was the weekend starting the Friday nights music on television, Channel 345 RFD TV. I watch on Sunday Channel 344 Sunlight Broadcasting out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The channel belongs to evangelist Jimmy Swaggert, and it’s on 24/7 and it’s a Christian network. I don’t have to listen to all the bad news we have to endure every day. I just don’t know what this old world is coming to—maybe the end?
Sunday morning came and it was the second Sunday our church has been closed. That bothers me greatly. I don’t like being closed up and closed in.
Sunday was a very long day, but it was also my older daughter’s birthday. I have two daughters. Melaine Rene is the older and her day was April 5. She had to work that day. My other daughter is Charla Lee, my baby girl, and her day is July 7.
In memory of my son Justin who left us April 3. That was six years ago. My heart is still broken.
The last week in March I lost one of the best friends I’ve ever had. Reva Shelton Sparks was a cancer patient. This cloud hanging over our heads these days meant only a graveside service and a private service at that. Reva doesn’t need our prayers now, but her husband, children, grand and great-grandchildren do. I know she was ready to go home. She had been sick for many years. My thoughts are with her family.
This Sunday, April 12, will be Easter. I have always enjoyed Easter and all that goes with it. Our Easter Sunrise Service at the cemetery and the Easter breakfast at New Prospect Baptist Church, then Easter Sunday school and communion, or as some say, the Lord’s Supper, and the Easter egg hunt for all the children. None of that will be going on this weekend.
I’ve already had to cancel two of our singings at church. I hope it will be the Good Lord’s will that everything will clear up and I can reschedule them at a later date.
This week is not much different from last week, but more people have died. The doctors say for us to stay inside our homes. Not everyone is doing that. I’ve noticed there aren’t many cars on the road here. Big Creek Road runs in front of our house.
I hear all these stories about people hoarding and buying up all the toilet paper, and I just wonder what they have in mind. Is that all they’re going to need?
Melaine went to town on Friday to get our household supplies. I had made her a list like I always do, and she had to go to three stores and still found no Clorox or Kleenex.
By the way, I haven’t been outside my house in over a month because I’m afraid of what’s out there. I hope others my age are doing the same.
I just hope this virus runs it course soon and things can get back to normal, if that is possible.
I learned Tuesday morning of the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Laws. She was 95 years old. My sympathy goes to her family.
This weekend will bring Easter. I hope it will be a good one for us all.
Until next week, goodbye for now and may God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.