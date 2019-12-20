When a kid can’t see well, very little about school makes sense.
Here’s how vision loss in kids can be misunderstood as intellectual, behavioral, or physical disorders:
1. They ask other students what’s happening. Facial expressions, hand movements, etc. are visual clues given throughout a day. The child with poor eyesight is likely missing most of them. So, kids adapt and do things like talk to their neighbors or act out to distract from their confusion or become hesitant to ask questions or participate.
2. They are clumsier than usual. We all know the kids who knock over or run into stuff all the time, stumble on steps, misses a table when they go to put something down, and more. If this often happens to your child, it might be a good idea to take him to visit an eye doctor.
3. They don’t respond appropriately to directions or rules. Many kids with vision problems appear to have behavior disorders. They may say things like, “But I didn’t know I was supposed to do that!” It can be tough to figure out each child’s misunderstanding, but when it keeps happening to the same child, it’s worth getting her eyesight checked.
4. They lose academic growth every year. With every grade level comes increased expectations and visual challenges. The size of the print decreases, and the time students spend reading and studying increases. When kids can’t keep up with these challenges, their differences grow, and they can’t keep up.
5. They often don’t pay attention throughout the day. When kids’ vision is not functioning properly, not paying attention in class is a regular occurrence. Addressing vision loss may improve their school experience. It’s tough to pay attention when very little makes sense during a lesson, or a child can’t see the writing on the board.
6. They often complain of headaches. When a child is frequently resting his aching head on a table or the floor throughout the day, it makes sense to get his vision checked. Imagine how much more a kid can do at school when the pain is gone!
7. They hold books, papers, and screens very close to the eyes. In the case of kids who can’t see well, they are trying to see what they know everyone else already sees. Bringing things closer is a kid’s way of trying to make sense of the world.
8. They fear getting hit by a ball coming or don’t want to play during recess. Kids who have poor eyesight not only risk getting hit, they also have trouble discerning different people or things on a playground. This leads to kids who choose to stand alone rather than look around for friends or play a game poorly.
9. They make social-emotional learning difficult. These kids have trouble navigating the social and emotional playing field. They can’t use the regular visual cues, like facial expressions and body language, to learn social skills and emotional regulation.
Visual acuity and visual perception are not the same. Acuity commonly refers to how well one sees (think “eye chart”). Perception is the ability to interpret the surrounding environment. A person can still have problems with visual perceptual processing even with 20/20 vision!
If you recognize one or more of these indicators in your child, you might want to visit an optometrist who can determine if there is a deficit in acuity or perception or both.
