Hello, everyone. I hope all my readers enjoyed a good Thanksgiving holiday.
Today we send our sympathy to the family of Chester Turner, who passed away recently. He had been ill for some time.
Wayne and I, Dora Kate Stokely, and Ray Shropshire helped Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler move. Wayne went back the next day and helped them some more.
Little Kalyenn Ramsey is still hospitalized in North Carolina. She needs our prayers.
Wayne and I, along with Dora Kate Stokely, attended Chester Turner’s funeral. There were many people there. Dora Kate and I helped cook for the family meal following the funeral. The meal was held at the fire hall.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and I visited Dora Kate Stokely on Friday.
Wayne Haney, Henry Haney, and Henry’s caregiver attended revival services in Greeneville where Donald Hardin was preaching.
Happy birthday greetings go to Lula Mae Fann and Rixie Ballard. We hope they have many more.
Rose Norwood had as Sunday dinner guests Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips and Billy Norwood.
Wayne and I had my brother Joe Stokely from South Carolina as our breakfast guest on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Dora Kate Stokely, Joe Stokely, Wayne and me on Monday evening.
Joe Stokely and Ronald Green went bear hunting on Tuesday. Joe also visited with Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green.
Get well wishes are sent to Marlene Murr who is hospitalized in Newport.
Get well wishes also go to Eric Caldwell who was hospitalized in Newport. He is doing well after having a feeding tube placed on Tuesday.
Get well wishes go to Clara Mae Mottern who has been in the hospital, first at Sevierville and later at Park West, where she stayed until Wednesday evening. She is doing better now after being very ill.
Dora Kate Stokely visited Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins on Thursday.
Wayne and I, along with Dora Kate Stokely, attended the visitation on Friday for Johnny Ray Evens. I would also like to send our sympathy to the families of Willa Dean Worley and Bobby Lee Brooks. We attended the visitation for the Brooks family.
Happy birthday greetings go to Aspyn Crum on Dec. 11, to Danny Haney on the 17th, to Cindy Jackson on Dec. 17, to Rodney Haney and Shirley Haney, both on Dec. 24. I hope they all have many more.
Joe Stokely and Ronald Green recently spent ten days in Michigan where they went coon hunting. They also visited Butch and Marty Nix.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Lillie Loretta Rathbone. We attended the visitation and sang at the funeral, which Wayne preached. They are a very close family. They have our prayers.
Julius Caldwell’s three sisters, Rebecca Taylor of Ohio, Mary Donna and Lois Jones recently stayed a few days with him. Wayne and I visited with Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett. Dennis isn’t doing very well. We visited with them on Thursday.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me on Wednesday.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Iva Lee Denton and to the family of Joyce Hall. They all have our prayers.
Get well wishes are sent to Tammy Strange who is very ill and a patient at UT Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited with her. They also visited Dedra Ellison in Knoxville.
Rev. Billy Ball preached at Maple Grove on Sunday morning and did a good job.
Get well wishes go to Beulah Combs who has been in the hospital with pneumonia. She needs prayers.
On our way home from the funeral home Tuesday night, Wayne’s truck had a flat tire. Wayne just couldn’t get it changed because of his knee. But the Lord sent us help in the form of Chad and Leann Swanger who changed the tire. We were so thankful to them.
It’s almost Thanksgiving and I hope everyone has a nice one.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Rev. Gene Gorrell. Wayne went to the funeral home on Monday for the visitation.
On Thursday, Angel Patterson and I visited with Dora Kate Stokely. We were certainly glad to see Angel.
Wayne had surgery on his toe on Wednesday and is doing okay.
Mary Daruna and Lois Jones spent a few days with Julius Caldwell recently.
Happy birthday wishes go to Cindy Jackson on the 17th. I hope she has many more.
Linda Stewart of Morristown visited Norma Jean Stokely recently. I visited with Norma Jean on Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me.
Dustin Ballard celebrated his birthday recently at the home of his Uncle Sherman and Aunt Rixie Ballard. His Aunt Rixie and Aunt Shirley cooked it.
Our sympathy goes to the family of Susan Nichols Cooper who passed away.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Stewart recently spent a week in Florida on vacation.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jackson, Katrina and Destiny recently enjoyed a visit from Joe Stokely.
Wayne and I celebrated our 54th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. We married when I was 17 and Wayne was 20. That was a long time ago.
Rose Norwood had as her Sunday dinner guests Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Billy Norwood, Mandy Crum, and Mayce Hall. Rose also visited with Reda Turner recently.
I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins and Dora Kate Stokely recently visited Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby. They also visited Norma Jean Stokely.
Dora Kate Stokely enjoyed lunch with Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins on Monday.4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.