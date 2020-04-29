Hi guys, it’s so good to be spending these five marvelous minutes with you. Funny thing about a newspaper; it can go where you go; and, believe me; I thank God for your comments.
Got five minutes?
The old expression holds true here. You know the one I mean? The one that asks the question, “If a tree falls in the woods with no one there to hear it; does it really make a sound?”.
Yeah; that’s the one. If I write a newspaper column; and the newspaper sets it up, and prints it, and distributes it – and no one reads it – have I really communicated my thoughts?
No! No way! We must hear the message, or read it in this case.
And, it should be more than just a casual reading too!
In the case of the Bible; it is much deeper – much more important! The Bible says we must be hearers of the Word – but also DOERS of the Word.
You see? Listen to it. It is the only Book that promises a blessings from God for simply reading it (Revelation 1:3); but how much more is in store for that person who STUDIES it – and OBEYS it.
A verse I have used as a life verse for many years is 2 Timothy 2:15: “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth (being able to place Scriptures in their proper context)”.
We are supposed to study the Bible. It is amazing how many Christians claim to be followers of the Bible; and have never read it; or any significant portion of it.
Now, I have more time than you to spend in Bible study; I am well aware of that; and God has called me to dedicate my life to it. That is the way God works; and I willingly accept that.
But that does not take away the fact that we are all supposed to be following Christ if we say we are followers of Him; and that includes The Book He wrote, doesn’t it?
My pastor used to joke about this when he would say, “What will you say to Habakkuk when you see him in heaven and he asks you how you liked his book!”
Believe you me, I went right home that night and read Habakkuk!
One pastor tested his people by announcing his text for the sermon as coming from Hezekiah 3:16! He’s weird!
As I said, preachers are supposed to be well informed in Scripture. You expect me to know what I am talking about. I expect my doctor to know what he is doing; my teacher to know he is saying; my driving instructor to be able to drive.
I do not want a surgeon operating on my knees that made a “C” average in Knee Surgery 101 in med school. That other driver across the two-lane, separated from you by six inches of paint, do you want him to be a “C” average driver!
No, you want those people to be the best in their field; and God expects us as Believers to “study to show ourselves approved unto God”.
That’s why I believe in Sunday school and Bible study as a vital part of the total church experience.
So, I do not know if a tree falls and no one hears it, if there is sound or not; but I do know that God wants us to be HEARERS and DOERS of His Word. To know it and to OBEY what it says!
These last few weeks have been unusual – to say the least; but I believe this COVID-19 thing has taught the Church to get busy getting out the word – any way we can - to any one we can!
I don’t know how many people have actually watched or listened to any of the multitudes of broadcasts that have gone out these last few weeks – but, at least, they have been out there.
The Gospel has gone out! There are no excuses! Jesus is coming; and you better be ready. Don’t worry about all the little minutia of The Second Coming – just be ready – at any time – at all times!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
