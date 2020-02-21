Children used to learn about colors, shapes, engineering, and design without a pencil or worksheet in sight. How? They were playing.
Play is what Friedrich Froebel imagined in Germany in 1837 when he established a new type of early childhood school—a child’s garden, or kindergarten.
The kindergarten day started with songs and then transitioned to playtime and included nature study, stories, and dramatic play. For more than 100 years, that’s how kindergarten was known.
The first kindergartens in America were play-based and were meant to build cognitive and social-emotional skills. By the 1960s, subjects like reading, writing, math, and science were informally included in the kindergarten day, which typically lasted about two-and-a-half hours.
But by the 1980s, after a publication described America’s education system as largely failing and in need of dire reform, many parents and politicians called for public kindergarten and a more standard, formal curriculum.
For the last two decades, the time spent on academic subjects in kindergarten has increased substantially.
That meant opportunities for free play dropped. More kindergarten teachers regularly taught topics that used to be covered in later grades, like conventional spelling, writing equations, and composing and writing stories.
More recently, widespread changes in academic standards further increased the rigor of kindergarten to the point that it has been referred to as “the new first grade.” Now, even before entering kindergarten, five-year-olds are expected to already know much of what used to be taught there. Full-day kindergarten schedules are often packed with back-to-back academic activities and lessons.
Thankfully, some states are moving back to a play-based kindergarten classroom that emphasizes the importance of hands-on experiences and “developmentally appropriate” activities rooted in play.
Play is a proven way for students to learn academic and nonacademic skills.
During playtime, students naturally learn to identify colors and shapes as they draw masks and build towers, and learn to write as they plan pretend birthday parties.
But more importantly, these kids acquire social skills, like how to work together, use kind words, and share. They have to talk things out and take turns.
While free play has its benefits, it should also be a part of the learning experience—a type of “play to learn.”
Children should be playing both within lessons and between lessons. Play is not divorced from learning. It is the natural way in which we learn.
