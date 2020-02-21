I know what you are thinking!
You are wondering if my proof reader took a holiday this week. You are wondering where I learned my grammar. You are wondering if you should read any further if I can’t even get the title correct!
Aren’t you?
No, neither my proof reader or my Plain Talk Editor have taken the week off; although I am sure they panicked when they first opened this attachment on their trusty computers. It is also true that the grammatical construction computers in the printing press room tilted way off center as they loaded this onto the press; but, as we say, “They got over it”.
I learned my grammar up on “The Hill” here in Newport (the three years I spent in high school “Bonehead English” didn’t hurt); as a cubby of caring, competent, concerned, committed, confident, congenial, conscientious, considerate, coherent teachers impressed me with the value of being able to read and write and spell and speak correctly.
My friend, preacher Frank Bell used to regale us in our Pastors’ Meetings with his jokes: one of which was: “I ain’t never made but one gramacial errer in my life; but I corrected hit as soon as I seen it”.
Anyway! I think if you know proper grammar, you should practice it; and I am so thankful for my parents and teachers who demonstrated correct practices in front of me. They didn’t know it at the time (God did, of course) that I was going to go into the ministry with all the public speaking and the writing that goes into my work.
Well, that’s my story; and I’m sticking to it.
Now, regarding the title of this miss-masterpiece. You remember Alfred Hitchcock’s film, “The Birds”; but do you remember the advertisement that appeared in the papers for that film. It said – you guessed it – “The Birds Is Coming”; and most everybody who saw that poster did a double take – which is, of course, the reason they wrote it like that. Actually, it is very proper grammar to convey that the film (singular) entitled “The Birds” is (singular) coming.
Why bring that up now? Because several years ago, after several days of freezing weather, I was finally able to put fresh unfrozen water in my “critter watering hole”; and before I turned around, the yard was filled with birds – big birds, little birds, colorful birds, black birds – birds, birds, birds; all waiting impatiently for their turn to take a drink and a dip.
You see, at least one of them saw me filling the fountain, and he, she, or it spread the word to all his, her, or its friends that there was plenty of water in the fountain. That bird had good news; and it was just second nature to share it.
Was he, she, or it in that congregation? I would like to think so, and that he, she, or it was given the first drink; but since I was so busy trying to pass bonehead English up on “The Hill”, that aforementioned cubby of caring teachers did not have time to “learn me” anything about ornithology (“birdology” to those of you from Frogpond).
The point is that one bird saw the good news of water in the tank; and could not help but spread the good news to every dry, thirsty, and dirty bird in the neighborhood. He apparently didn’t limit his good news to “his kind” of bird; or to his friends; or to only the birds that had money; or only those that spoke his language – he apparently just told the good news everywhere to everyone.
That’s the way Christians are supposed to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. We are just supposed to be hungry people telling other hungry people where to find bread; thirsty people telling other thirsty people where to find water.
Do you know where to find the Bread of Life and the Water of Salvation? I do; and I certainly will share this information with you.
Tom Mooty writes these columns to appear in Thursday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. Mooty serves as Very, Very Senior Minister of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
