Being a pastor for over half a century; I have seen, heard, and felt my share (and yours) of fundraisers. I have seen, heard, and felt “penny marches”; exit door “shake downs”; great big, ugly, mean ushers to “take” the offerings’ cake walks, garage, yard, and rummage sales; tear-jerking stories of mission fields; disaster-relief funds; and even the time-honored soft music playing during the offering to make the “extraction” less painful (it works for dentists)!
You name it; I’ve either seen it, heard it, or felt it.
I heard Brother Jerry Falwell preparing to receive a mission offering one night in his church with: “Let’s build a church in (where ever)”; and that’s just what they did. I have gotten chain letters promising a financial windfall if I would pass it along; and the threat of something awful that would happen to me if I didn’t.
I’ve been to mission meetings when the last half of the meeting was taken up with the fund raising. We have had singing groups at church who have a mission project going on somewhere (I have no reason to dis-believe them) and they need to have X amount of funds to start – or continue – or finish a project.
All worthwhile projects I suppose!
But the one I heard a couple of weeks ago really “takes the cake”.
It seems that a couple of our nation's zoos have special projects going to raise funds to build – refurbish – or tear down something.
For a special gift or $5 (or more), you can buy a cockroach to feed to one of the zoo animals (those who are unfortunate enough to feature cockroach a la carte as a staple in their diet); and – and here’s the kicker - you can buy this cockroach in “honor” of your ex-spouse!
For the more affluent, the price goes up to $20 (or more) for a rat to feed to one of the zoo animals who thrive on that exotic menu fare. It will make their day, we are told; they will love you forever if you buy them either a cockroach or a rat (or both) (or why not a bushel basket full) for the evening repast. (I think the evening meal for animals of this persuasion is called “supper”; but “repast” works as well.
Oh, there is one more thing!
For every $1,000 that comes in, the directors of these two animal boarding establishments will eat a cockroach him/her self!
Yeah, that’s one more thing!
Last year, at one of the members of the animal kingdom hostel, they raised almost $5,000; so, let’s see – that means that almost five members of Phylum – (Arthropoda); Order – (Blattodea); Kingdom – (Animalia); Class – (Insecta) causes of katsaridaphobia ("fear of cockroaches") in human beings gave their lives to the cause!
I certainly hope those five sacrificial beings were more than common everyday house cockroaches; because they died in such a worth-while cause – in honor of someone’s “ex”.
I just wonder why Noah didn’t take care of the whole shooting match of Insecta, Animalia, Blattodea Anthropods! Of course, I have often wondered why he didn’t take care of “skeeters” as well – but then, what would the purple martins have to eat?
Nothanks! I think I’ll pass on that form of fund raising! I would hate to think I have to stand in front of The Judgment Seat of Christ and tell Him we financed that project at our church by eating cockroaches!
While churches sometimes have to fund-raise; Salvation is free (not cheap) as Jesus gave His Blood on Calvary to pay for it all!
Have you accepted His Free Gift?
No?
Don’t know how?
I do!
And I will share!
Tom Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as Senior Pastor and “Medicare Minister”. Contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or call him at 623-9056. When “Miss ‘Nita” passed away four years ago, she and Tom had been married almost 55 years with three children and six grand children.
