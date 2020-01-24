Continuing with Thursday’s thought; there are many, many things I do not know!
I can “scope in” the usual, mundane, run-of-the-mill stuff (as my friend, Charles McNabb used to say). I got that!
And I have been told that the hearing is one of the first things “to go”; so maybe that’s my problem; but I have a real problem with what I used to call the 10-50 rule. That’s the rule (whether written or unwritten, I never did know) where the announcer takes the first 10 seconds of a 60 second advertisement to tell you about some miracle product, or procedure, or principle; and then the remaining 50 seconds disclaiming any responsibility for any side effect that “might” happen when you use his miracle product, procedure, or principle.
You remember how it went down: “Announcing a new wonder tonic – Snake Oil Solution that can cure all your ailments from hang nails to dandruff and from broken arms to flat feet! Be sure to call or click on “S.O.S.com” to order your first month’s supply”. That’s it – short and sweet!
Then it would be followed by: “This product has not been evaluated, studied, looked at, or even heard of by any Drug Protection Commission of any city, county, state, country, continent, hemisphere, or planet. Do not use if you are allergic to any food, any chemical, any manufactured product, glass or plastic bottles. Do not use pliers, wrenches, or any mechanical tools in any attempt to open the “child proof bottle” under any circumstance; and, for best results, do not remove from original box and/or container”.
But; now-a-days; with the new inventions in the recording industry; that monkey business has been revised from 10-50 to 30-30!
They can take more precious time to advertise their “Snake Oil Solution” with a new and improved formula to include even more “stuff” it will fix!
And then comes to coup-de-grace; when that same announcer shoves it into high gear and begins rattling off a series of disclaimers that reach from here to there and cover everything in the complete set of “Encyclopedia of Reactions, Responses, Replies, Rejoinders, Retorts, Ill Effects, and Consequences When Taking Snake Oil”.
You have heard it: “Thisproducthasnotbeenevaluatedstudiedlookedator evenheardofbyanydrugprotectioncommissionofanycitycountystatecountrycontinenthemisphereorplanetdonotuseifyouareallergictoanyfoodanychemicalanymanufacture productglassorplasticbottlesdonotuseplierswrenchesoranymechanicaltoolsinay attempttoopenthe“childproofbottle”underanycircumstanceandforbestresultsdonotremovefromoriginalboxorcontainer.
Well, I reckon you got all that!
As a minister; I have to try to stay on point and within time because the Gospel Messages are the most important words that could ever be uttered. And, it needs to be clear and plain – and does not need a disclaimer at the end, no matter how fast you can talk.
Jesus died to take away – forgive – wash – eradicate – delete – wipe the hard drive clean – all our sins!
Now, it’s your move! He is done! He paid the price for our sins!
Now, in the words of that snake oil salesman: “whaddigonnadoaboutit?”
Let me make that last statement clear: “What are you going to do about it?”
Don’t know?
I do; and I will share – in plain English!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty is in his thirty-second cumulative year as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and now Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
