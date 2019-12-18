Unless you have been inhabitatin’ somewhere under the big rock on the south side of the Eastport Frog Pond, you are familiar with the term that is doing double duty as my title today.
“Bell Ringers” are people who have been recognized for community service in past issues of the “Newport Plain Talk and Racing Form” as community servants!
I do not qualify as one of those extremely qualified community servants.
But I did ring the bell this past weekend!
I’m talking about ringing the bell for an organization in which I sincerely believe; an organization with which I have personally dealt; and one in which I have a lot of confidence!
The Salvation Army!
Our Kiwanis Club took last Saturday as our day to join with many other individuals to position the red kettles in front of Wal-Mart (or Food City), position ourselves behind them, and ring the bells.
And you know what?
Very few people went by without dropping in something; might be a handful of change like that little kid with his little hands full to running over with change and he wanted to drop it in the red kettle one coin at a time! And when he ran out of change, his dad filled his little hands back up and here he came again for another shot! It was simply beautiful.
We took his picture (with his permission); and I hope he will be able to see that picture when he is a grown man; see himself doing what his parents led him to do – help others. Help others whom he does not – and maybe never will – know!
That’s what the red kettle represents; and I, for one, was very happy to be able to stand out there in that horrible weather and ring that little bell. Oh, I had plenty of stuff to do – getting the float ready for the Christmas Parade; getting ready for our Christmas Program and Party at the Church; getting ready to preach the message the next day; yeah, we all had plenty of stuff – good stuff – to do!
But, ringing that little bell was a very important part of that good stuff we all had to accomplish that day; and plenty of bell ringers will have to do during the hours they spend ringing the bell and saying, “Happy Hol — — I mean, “Merry Christmas”.
Yeah, new day; new attitude; thank God!
Jesus didn’t get to ring any bells – at least down here. Down here, He was mostly disliked, disrespected, disowned, disavowed, and just “dissed” in so many different ways on so many different levels; but He still rang the bells of Heaven when He came to earth “in the likeness of sinful flesh” — as a human to die a horrible death to make me the deal of the century – swapping my sins for His Righteousness!
Man, what a deal!
Just agonizingly walked right up on that hill, laid down, stretched out His loving arms, let them nail Him to an old rugged cross, hang Him up between heaven and hell; until He suffered His last, bowed His Head, and just quit breathing!
Why?
For me! For you! For him! For her! For them! You name it and He died for them!
That’s what got started on Christmas!
Merry Christmas! Thank you Jesus!
These columns are written by Tom Mooty, Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and all comments can be sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport.
