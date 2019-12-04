A newspaper reporter was taking a poll on the street; and he asked people the very same question: “What are your chances of going to heaven when you die?”
The answers ranged all the way from “Pretty slim because I can’t play a harp” to “Oh I’d say, about one out of twelve”.
One woman stated that she had spent so much time riding in taxis and had had so many harrowing narrow escapes that her chances of getting hit and going to heaven were “Excellent”.
One man modestly said that because of his very poor human limitations, he didn’t think his chances were so good.
One woman confessed that she didn’t have a clue whether or not she would go to heaven; and she suggested the reporter talk to her husband. When the husband was approached, he said her chances were very good of going to heaven because she had recently “joined a church of her own accord”.
Another answer was that her chances were excellent because her father had been such a good man that he would surely put in a good word for her.
One thing was extremely obvious; none of these people had even the smallest clue of any Bible basis for believing that he or she would ever go to heaven.
Perhaps the man who had humbly answered about his “human limitations” was closer to the truth than any of the others but he still missed the mark. The famous attitude of thinking you can slide into heaven by accident or by joining the church or by just dying is not anywhere near the actual truth of the Gospel.
What would you answer if you were asked that question?
Eternity is too long, too real, and too full of either torment or joy to be left to mere chance. God thought it was so important, He allowed His Son to die to pave and pay the way for all who will accept Him. All He asks in return is that we recognize His sacrifice on Calvary and appropriate its provisions.
There is no other way; sorry to be narrow minded!
Millions of people who really know this truth in their minds and hearts keep on hoping, bluffing, delaying, and taking a chance on heaven as if it were a cheap prize in a carnival game. You have just got to know; heaven is real, hell is real, eternity is real; and God’s Plan for everyone includes Heaven. He is not willing that any should perish in Hell; but, if we insist, He will allow us to go there if that is our choice.
Whether you enter Heaven, or miss it and go to Hell when you die has nothing to do with your own character apart from Jesus Christ. Your eternity destiny can never be altered because of your goodness, or that of your parents, or anyone else.
Not one of our natural abilities, or bank accounts, or social standing will even be considered when that time comes. Only what you do about Jesus Christ in the “here and now” will matter. God says that He will judge the whole world by the Standard of Jesus Christ; so it not a matter of chance, it is your acceptance or rejection of the Savior that will determine your eternal destiny.
Don’t take a chance; and end up on the short end of the stick. You know the way; so get on with it, and let’s go to heaven together!
I am grateful to E. J. Hoover, as quoted in “The Sword of The Lord” for the article upon which this column is based.
These columns are written by Tom Mooty, Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and all comments can be sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport.
