Media and technology are at the center of kids’ lives every day. From a very young age, kids use technology at home and at school to connect with friends and family and to document their lives and create digital content of their own.
With more and more of life happening online, what catches kids’ attention isn’t always what is best for them.
Bullies, sexual predators, trollers, and other nefarious people know how to use apps to access your children. Law enforcement agencies around the country are reminding parents about potentially dangerous apps.
• The first is ‘MeetMe,’ an app where teens can easily be in contact with users much older than them, with an emphasis on dating.
• ‘WhatsApp’ and ‘SnapChat’ are for messaging, but what you should know is teens can send unlimited messages, have video chats, and even share their live location with other users, people they may not even know.
• ‘Yolo: Q&A’ is a SnapChat add-on that allows users to ask anonymous questions and get "feedback."
• ‘Skout’ is a flirting app that’s used to meet and chat with new people. Teens and adults are in different groups, but ages aren’t verified.
• ‘TikTok’ is used for sharing user-created videos that can contain inappropriate language and adult content.
• ‘Badoo’ and ‘Bumble’ are dating apps for adults, but teens can still find ways to join.
• ‘Grindr’ is geared towards the LGBTQ community. It allows users to share photos and meet up based on the phone’s GPS location.
• ‘Kik’ is specifically for kids, but anyone can join, and anyone can contact or ‘direct message’ your child.
• ‘LiveMe’ is a live streaming app, but you don’t know who’s watching, and your kids’ location is revealed.
• ‘Holla’ is all about connecting with strangers. Sign-up is by a phone number or Facebook account. A person can get matched instantly with a stranger—and both appear on camera. Location tracking can be paired with someone nearby.
• ‘Whisper’ is a social confessional where kids can remain anonymous, but still share their feelings. And it can reveal your child’s location for a meet-up.
• ‘ASKfm’ encourages people to allow anonymous users to ask them questions, which opens the door for online bullying.
• ‘Hot or Not’ rates users on attractiveness. There’s no age verification, and users can send each other messages.
• ‘BIGO Live’ is kind of like Twitch and YouTube and lets teens stream live video of themselves that other users can see and comment on in real-time. It also contains a lot of mature content.
• ‘IMVU’ users on the website or app interact through elaborate 3D avatars. Virtual sex and user privacy are the main issues.
• And lastly, ‘Calculator%’ apps are several secret apps that allow kids to hide their photos, videos, and even browser history.
I recommend parents visit Common Sense Media (https://www.commonsensemedia.org/), which rates movies, TV shows, books, apps and games, and more so parents can feel good about the entertainment choices they make for their children.
“Our kids are on the front lines of a digital revolution. Devices, social networks, and media are changing childhood in radical ways. We are conducting the world’s greatest experiment on them in real-time—and we don’t know how it’s going to turn out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.