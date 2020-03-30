This is part four of my March columns recognizing National Women’s History Month by profiling local women who have served in the military. I had tried to show the women for what they have overcome in their lives and yet have stepped up and signed a “Blank Check” to their country.
No matter that they had children, or family, these women took an Oath, offering to make the supreme sacrifice, and joined a male “biased” organization, the United States military.
The Women’s Suffrage Movement that brought the 19th Amendment allowed women to vote but not to fight for their country. The creation of the Women’s Army Corps, or WAC was created, by Congress, on July 1, 1943. This allowed women to join the Army, received the same pay, rank and benefits as their male counterparts, but still were not to fight. The women were needed to free up men needed for the front lines. Their roles were limited to positions like clerical and telephone operators, which continued to make them non-combatants.
In 1979 the enlistment qualifications became the same for men and women. Again, women were prohibited from serving in combat. In 1994, the Department of Defense (DOD) officially banned women from serving in combat roles, despite having already done so in Desert Storm/Desert Shield. The attacks on September 11, 2001 began the change of the woman’s role. In 2016 the rules changed, and women obtained the “equal” right to choose ANY military specialty occupation.
This week I am sharing the story of Leslie Miller (Purser) who was on the “front-line” during this whole period and had to continually rely on the words of encouragement her father had given.
She was born and raised in a small town in northeast Pennsylvania. She said she had, “Wonderful and supportive parents and five brothers.” It was the five brothers who helped form her strong sense of standing up for herself. It developed her drive to compete and win, no matter the opponent or their gender. She said, “My Dad was my rock, insisting I could do whatever I set my mind to. He taught me the song … ‘Anything you can do I can do better.’ Being the only girl of six kids, I think he felt sorry for me in some ways and wanted to ensure I could do anything I put my mind to.”
Leslie found her “edge” when competing against her brothers and others, she was an athlete! She graduated from Towanda High School in 1975. Leslie had found strength in swimming, diving and gymnastics. Using her skills, she enrolled in Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), a great college about 55 miles from Pittsburgh. While at IUP, she was co-captain of the gymnastics team and led the team to the national level competition for the first time. She received her BA Degree in Graphic Art and was recently awarded the IUP Distinguished Alumni Award, and now sits on their Alumni Board.
College is where Leslie got a taste of the real world and the many biases, she would face in her life. She shares, “I became involved in the ROTC program at IUP as a result of a convincing recruiter at the school. The following year, when I was approached about scholarships, I applied. I had five brothers and a one-year promise of funding from my parents, so I also needed the money. I won a scholarship and committed to doing my absolute best to earn it.
“Once in the program I found I really enjoyed ROTC ... the camaraderie, the discipline and the confidence it gave me. My motivation came after I received my scholarship. That’s when I started to feel the gender bias. I was an athlete at the time, so I decided that Physical Fitness (PT) would be my forte. It gave me an edge, and given athleticism was also a male dominant area, I was challenging men in their own world.”
I am sure her father’s words and that little song kept the smile on her face as she competed. “And it tickled me when my score was higher than theirs, or I lapped them in the two-mile run. I received maximum scores on almost every test I took, and it significantly improved my confidence. As a young officer I always felt that as a female, I had to work twice as hard to be half as good.”
After college and into the Army she went, with the lessons she had learned facing the men in ROTC, she found the need to be an advocate for herself and all women. She went forward and would need the strength of her father’s words more than ever. Leslie said, “ I was determined to be considered equal to my male counterparts and I took a concept from GEN Colin Powell’s book....I believed that I was NOT a female Soldier, but a Soldier who happened to be female.”
YOU’RE IN THE ARMY NOW:Beginning her transition into the Regular Army portion of her story she shares an overview of that time period and the challenges women in the military faced. She shares some of the bias she faced and becoming a proponent for equal rights for all. As her story unfolds you will see her tenacity, while accomplishing her life’s mission and though a struggle, the many successes and the role model she has become.
Leslie began her military career on 25 May 1980, when she was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the United States Army. She shared that this allowed her, “A great opportunity to serve my country and train future soldiers. It was my honor and privilege to serve. I am proud to have persevered at a time when women were not necessarily welcome in the Army, entering in 1980, a few short years after the inclusion of females into the regular Army.
“The saying was, ‘If the Army wanted you to have a wife, they would have issued you one.’ Regardless, I found my niche and diligently focused on performing to the best of my ability, supporting and mentoring all minority soldiers in the Army, and eliminating gender bias.” (From here forward, no doubt the phrase in the song, ringing in her life, that her father had taught her was the verse said, “Anything you can be I can be greater. Sooner or later, I’m greater than you.” She became greater than many!)
Her first assignment was at Ft. Riley, Kansas and she remembers one of the first situations of gender bias. She remembers, “When I was a lieutenant, so 22-23 years old, I was at my first duty assignment in Kansas, and I desperately wanted to move to an organization other than the one I had been in for the past year. My boss was willing to release me, but the senior staff officer of that organization, a man three-ranks senior to me, said that “women were a problem when we went on military training operations in the field”, so no, he would not accept me in the unit.
My current boss informed me of the staff officer’s decision to prevent my assignment, and admitted he would LIE if I went to the Equal Opportunity office to complain. His relationship with the senior staff officer was more important than equality for females or my career advancement. Sad.”
A bright star for her at Ft. Riley was when she met another officer Joe Purser. Joe became a grounding rod for her and was there to listen and support her daily endeavors. When they decided to start their family, Leslie discovered another “set of Army rules” that did not support women in the military.
“The military allowed 6 weeks of maternity leave for mothers and fathers got zero when I had my first child,” she said. “The saying was that ‘If the Army wanted you to have a family, they would have issued you one.’ When I gave birth to my daughter Jennifer, I got off active duty on July 1, 1985 and went into the Army Reserve. At that time, I was told that since my husband was on active duty, if I wanted to come back on active duty, I would have to relinquish custody of my child. I was mortified at the thought. Needless to say, that completely soured me for further duty in the Army for a long time.” She decided to reenter the Reserve just before her second child, Justin was born. (Jennifer is now a major, and Justin is eligible for promotion to Major. Both are in the Army.)
Leslie said, “Later I came back into the Army Reserve, realizing that I had more to contribute, and that I needed to help move women and other minorities forward.” She found the discrimination continued, “But the discrimination continued when I was a LTC...I was selected to be the executive officer for a two star male general in 2003. Despite admitting I was clearly the best choice, he (the general) refused to accept me because of my gender, for fear of what others might assume our relationship was. It was his personal choice, and I had no recourse, but I was crushed.”
This caused her to consider retiring from the Reserves, but an older officer and mentor encouraged her to stay. We will continue Leslie’s story as part of next week’s column showing you how her career progressed. Be sure to catch it!
NEWS OF NOTE:
Of course, with the virus still being a major concern all meetings or events scheduled for April in the Cocke County area have been cancelled or postponed.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
