The female Veteran I profiled last week had a long and distinguished career, such that I had to separate it into two parts. I promised to finish her story this week and I will. Before I get to her story there is another matter I feel is important. The Stay At Home orders are causing an additional stressor on those who are having difficult times, even on their best day before this pandemic started. I found the message that Knox County Major Jacobs relayed is also disturbing to me.
10% OF LAST YEAR
This past week Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reported that in just “the last 48 hours” his Regional Forensic Center examined nine suspected suicides. In his weekly “Friday Update” the mayor discussed the spike in suicides that this pandemic is causing.
In a news release he said, “These examinations equate to roughly 10% of last year’s total within Knox County. In 2019, the medical examiner performed autopsies for 199 confirmed or suspected suicides from across the region with 83 coming specifically from Knox County. These figures reflecting that in 48 hours the totals are already 10% of last year’s is disturbing. That number is completely shocking and makes me wonder if what we are doing now is really the best approach,” Jacobs said.
These local figures are just representative of what could be found throughout the country but are not yet being reported. Veteran suicides that were already an estimated 22 a day surely will be affected by the “social distancing” and other aspects of closing businesses, limiting travel and shopping for essential needs will lead to an increase in these numbers.
There are many similarities between the crisis the nation is facing and exceeding what occurred during the “Great Depression”. Closing businesses and the loss of jobs, uncertainty of when the return to, as Garth Brooks said the other night “The days we were complaining about”, and loss of social interactions cause anxiety and despair. All of these issues are reasons you will find increased suicides. This will be the same for the non-Veteran community as well. Suicide is a mental health issue that affects everyone.
A report during the first year of the Great Depression showed the U.S. suicide rate surged from about 14 per 100,000 people to 18 per 100,000. In 1932—the last full year of the depression—the suicide rate reached its all-time high of 22 per 100,000. Many of the “records” set during the Great Depression are already being broken by the events of today.
Coming out of that period President’s Hoover and Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried different programs to get the country back on track. I pray the current administration, including all the Republican and Democratic legislation will work together to reestablish the strength of this country and work to help those who will lose so much.
Since we cannot “visit” people in person we must get creative to find ways to check on them. Yes we have internet messaging, emails, telephone, and even the old-timey handwritten letters. The problem with these methods of checking on others is actually “laying eyes on them”. Body language says more in one look than any amount of words telling you they are doing fine.
Find a way to use an internet video program to see them. If they are in a nursing home, or their own, drive by and find a window you can see them through and let them know you are thinking of them. Stand at the curb and have them come out on the porch, find a way engage them, just keep your distance and be safe yourself. If you have someone you feel is at risk, don’t hesitate, get them help!
Veterans Affairs sources include; Crisis Line telephone support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255 or send a text to 838255; online resources are found at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, www.MakeTheConnection.net, and SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Non-VA sources for help is 911 for local help. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services offers a crisis hotline that offers support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 1-855-CRISIS-1, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1800-273-TALK (8255).
IT WAS ALMOST THE END
Leslie’s story last week ended with her loss of an executive officer position for a two-star male General. She found the discrimination she had faced, and tried to change, for over twenty years was still REAL.
“I was planning to retire,” she said, “and he changed my mind for me!! He told me I would apply for battalion command (which I was selected for) and War College (which I was selected for). I jokingly told him that I thanked him with every one of the 28 papers I had to write for War College!” She received an MSS Degree in Strategic Studies.
Following his advice and remembering her Father’s words, “I can do anything…”, Leslie’s career continued, and she continued to excel and show the “men” she could do anything they could, and better.
Her career highlights include positions as: Chief, Defense Intelligence Support Office-Iraq, Multi-National Forces-Iraq, Baghdad, Iraq; March 2005-March 2006, Deputy Chief, Army Reserve, Office of the Chief, Army Reserve; July 2009-July 2011, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, HQDA.; July 2011-July 2013, Commander, 108th Training Command (Initial Entry Training) Charlotte, NC; July 2013- September 2015, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Washington, D.C.; September 2015-August 2017.
Leslie has had a distinguished career and has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Military Intelligence Corps Knowlton Award.
Leslie said the Army taught her, “The discipline and tenacity to stick to the mission, regardless of challenges, the integrity to always do what’s right, the confidence to stand against aggression and unfairness, and the fortitude to recognize that anyone can achieve their dream, regardless of race, color, gender, or national origin.”
She retired August 1, 2017, after obtaining the rank of Major General (MG).
Transitioning to civilian life meant that she and Joe would not have to worry about orders and relocation, so they began a search for a home and life after the Army. I asked her what lead them to our area. She said, “We had lived all over the world. We knew we had several criteria for the optimum location: four seasons, lakes, mountains, pleasant weather, friendly people, a small town near a small city, and an economic area that wouldn’t kill us with taxes. We also wanted to be east of the Mississippi since both our kids are in the Army, and most posts are there.
“There are some places we really enjoyed, but they met only a few of our conditions. For example, the Midwest was the friendliest of any place we lived. But while there in Kentucky and Kansas, we lived through several tornadoes, miserably cold winters and blazing hot summers. In the eastern coastal areas, we lived (Virginia and Florida), we went through several hurricanes. In Northern Virginia, the taxes were extremely high and the politics too overwhelming. We found our place in 2018 and are thrilled to be here now; we got it right!”
In the two+ years since retirement Leslie has become involved throughout the community supporting many organizations. As MG Purser (Retired), she serves as one of three Army Reserve Ambassadors for the state of Tennessee. Using the knowledge and skills she developed in the military Leslie continues to set an example for others. She is a Board Member for the Eastern Tennessee Military Affairs Council (ETMAC), the Vice Chair for the Knoxville Chapter of Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), member of Mission: Readiness, and most recently she became AMVETS Newport Post 75 Fund Raising Officer.
The positions in these organizations has opened many avenues for Leslie to be recognized for her accomplishments in the military. In the short time she has been living here she has received many invitations for events. She said, “I have been the guest speaker for: Wreaths Across America, Veterans Day Events, Employer Appreciation Events, ROTC Commission Events at UT and ETSU, JROTC formal functions, and Women Equality Events. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, I have provided numerous three and four-year Army Reserve scholarships to deserving cadets. In keeping with my support to local Veterans Organizations, I have raised thousands of dollars for those organizations.”
There is another old military saying, “Rank has it’s privileges”, that being a retired two-star general adds prominence for our area. With her many accomplishments in the military and the short time as a retiree, I am glad that I have gotten to meet and learn about Leslie. She exemplifies the passion to stand up for others and is a role model for others. The skills she has learned, and mastered, becoming a leader will not be unrecognized. I look forward to her involvement in our Veterans community and bringing awareness to our Women Veterans.
The song her Father taught her, that has led Leslie throughout her life was “Anything You Can Do”, the final verse can now be found in her commitment to be involved and become a leader in the local Veteran’s community.
Any school where you went, I could be master
I could be master much faster than you …
Can you teach?
Yes, I can! Yes, I can!
Leslie Purser, Major General, US Army, retired, who prefers being called Leslie, will be a great asset for our community. I am sure you will hear more about her soon.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s, Quilts of Valor group has announced they have suspended awarding quilts at this time. National Quilts of Valor has provided guidance for future presentations. Many members are using their talents to make masks for our medical community.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
