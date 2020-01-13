Just over a week ago I got a call from Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s representative Daryl Brady. The Congressman was having a media phone conference and wanted to make sure I would be part of it. Daryl shared the Congressman was announcing his retirement. I have been proud to be able to meet and become friends with the Congressman.
When he became the Chair of the House Committee of Veterans Affairs in 2017, Congressman Roe said he set one, three and six-year legislative goals. His focus was to increase access to care, improve the electronic health records system and bring true accountability to the VA.
Congressman Roe said, “I never could have imagined that we would accomplish all that in my first term leading the committee – in large part because of the leadership of President Trump. In particular, I was proud to author the MISSION Act – a transformative piece of legislation to ensure veterans have the ability to receive the best possible care now, and in the future — and the Forever GI Bill — to ensure veterans never lose access to the education benefits they have earned.”
These last four years he worked to get his National Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial Act bill passed. “This will build a monument to “commemorate and honor those who, as members of the Armed Forces, served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm or Operation Desert Shield”, he said. The legislation signed by President Trump requires the monument be constructed by 2021.
One of his biggest achievements was the passage of the Blue Water Navy Act (BWNA) of 2019, a project he had been working on for the ten years he had been a member of Congress. This will extend the presumption of exposure to Agent Orange to Navy personnel that served on ships just off the coast of Vietnam. President Trump had signed the Act on June 25, 2019. VA Secretary Wilkie immediately placed a “stay” on the processing of any claims until January 1, 2020.
On January 6 Congressman Roe said, “One of my proudest accomplishments in Congress was the enactment of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act to provide veterans who served honorably in the off-shore waters of Vietnam with the long-overdue benefits that they are entitled to from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Roe.
He continued, “I encourage all Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans who think they might be eligible for benefits under this law to reach out to the VA and request additional information.” (Locally you should contact a Veterans Service Officer at the local DAV Chapter 102 or at the county courthouse annex.)
The Congressman said, “He still has a “lot of fire in his belly” and is looking forward to finishing his term strongly for his East Tennesseans.”
One of the most important bills left is his “Improve Act” that current Veterans Affairs Chairman Takano has refused to be brought before the committee. This bill deals with the issue of veteran suicides and something must be done to curb the 22 veteran suicides a day by veterans and military members. The Congressman and others in a bi-partisan effort continue to press for a solution and meaningful legislation to address a more immediate solution.
President Trump signed an Executive Order on March 5, 2019 to establish a task force to develop a holistic, public health approach to suicide prevention. The President named Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Executive Director of, The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS).
In April, just weeks after this task force was implemented, I wrote about three veterans who committed suicide on the campuses of Veteran Affairs hospitals within a 5-day period that month. The column “8,000 Veterans Will Not Live Another 365 Days”, stressed the point that while developing a team to address the issue of suicides was a positive move, the length of time to implement any program would cause a loss of more lives. (The task force was given until March 2020, to come up with a plan. It will take even more time to implement.)
Recently Congressman Roe brought Dr. Van Dahlen to Johnson City for two days of meetings. I was invited to attend the first day of the conference where I was joined by representatives of over 20 organizations whose programs deal with clients who are at risk. Dr. Van Dahlen was joined by two members of her staff who were intently taking notes of the feedback.
This group discussion focused on the programs smaller organizations have developed to address mental health issues. Some of the biggest issues for these groups is finding funding to enhance their programs, being able to handle more clients, and how to get the message out to those in need. These groups, except for myself, were all from Johnson City, a metropolitan area. One of the key “subgroups” are individuals living in rural areas where suicides are in higher rates. I learned this is why I was asked to be there.
Cocke County is an economically disadvantaged community and faced many struggles to get funding and programs to help fight suicide and gain access to mental health care. A 2019 report from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) reflect numbers for Tennessee, the number of suicides and the percentage per 100,000 of the population. The following chart shows State, local and surrounding counties statistics for 2012-2017;
Statewide: 956 (14.8) 1,017 (15.7) 945 (14.4) 1,065 (16.1) 1,110 (16.2) 1,163 (17.3)
Cocke: 7 (19.7) 6 (16.9) 7 (19.8) 13 (37.0) 8 (22.7) 6 (16.9)
Greene: 15 (21.8) 14 (20.5) 12 (17.6) 7 (10.2) 12 (17.5) 16 (23.3)
Hamblen: 9 (14.3) 16 (25.4) 6 (9.5) 19 (30.0) 21 (32.9) 10 (15.6)
Jefferson: 9 (17.2) 5 (9.6) 4 (7.6) 6 (11.3) 9 (16.8) 9 (16.7)
The figures do not signify which of these deaths were Veterans. It reflects that suicides are a national issue facing all Americans. While using the President’s PREVENTS program as a template any results from the task force that impacts veterans, who have a higher suicide rate, will do the same for all Americans. While I am focused on helping Veterans it is my goal to help stop these deaths on all levels. One suicide a day may take the life of one person but affects the families and those in the community. We must all do what we can to save another’s life.
I was asked how the task force could better address rural Tennessee’s needs. I am not an expert, but I do know about suicide. Programs that work in big cities work because of the additional resources that are not found in smaller communities like ours. In Cocke County we have several smaller non-profits that reach out to the community and provide services.
These include the veterans service organizations who reach out to the veterans and encourage them to become involved in programs that will enhance their way of life. Letting them know they have the respect of fellow veterans and support of the community bolsters their ability to face problems and seek help.
Going back to the “Improve Act” and the problem with Congressman Takano’s (D-CA) refusal (to bring it to the Veterans Committee) hinges on who gets money to support their programs. Congressman Roe’s version will allow funding to rural communities. Takano’s plan makes it a dollar for dollar match for any grants which will not allow the smaller, rural organizations the ability to meet that criteria.
I will continue to follow the progress of the PREVENTS task force and the ability of funding for our local organizations. I continue to suggest that my readers contact their legislators in Washington and encourage them to support funding for rural American programs.
UPCOMING EVENTS: NATIONAL SEW DAY
Join Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group for this year’s National Sew Day. This year’s Sew Day will be held on February 1 at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter Hall, 148 Pine Street in Newport. We will have more about this event in the next couple of weeks until then you can reach Sheilah Strobel for more information at 423-623-8340.
VALENTINES FOR VETERANS
For over the last 15 years Marjorie Ramsey has spearheaded a free breakfast and a warm program from the heart to honor the veterans of Cocke County. This year’s program will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 9 a.m. at the Newport Community Center. Last year an estimated 100 Veterans showed up and more are expected this year. The event is in need of “gifts for door prizes” to give to the Veterans. If you have anything to contribute, please contact Marjorie. We will have more information about the event coming, in the meantime you can contact Marjorie at 423-237-8033.
NEWS OF NOTE:
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion’s Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be tonight, Tuesday January 14 at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. You can call David Mills, Commander at (423) 608-8168 for directions or more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 at 148 Pine Street. Chapter 102 meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, January 16 at 148 Pine Street. Opens at 6 p.m. with a potluck meal and meeting at 7 p.m. For more information contact Larry Hartsell, Commander at 423-623-5112
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.