Hello everyone. I hope you have all enjoyed a nice week.
Today I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Kathaleen J. Coffey Newman who passed away. They have our prayers.
Mabel and Hugh Justice are in the nursing home in Bryson City. Mary Ann Justice and Lynn were visiting them. Wayne and Mary Ann are Wayne’s uncle and aunt. They both need our prayers.
Get well wishes go to Eric Ballard who is in Ft. Sanders Hospital. He suffered a heart attack and needs our prayers.
Get well wishes go to Shirley Haney who is sick. She had been in bed all day Sunday. She needs prayers.
Get well wishes also go to Lois Jones who is in the nursing home.
Lucille Jenkins visited Dora Kate Stokely.
We have had a lot of water in Del Rio.
Wayne and I attended the revival at the Log Church on Tuesday. They are having a good revival.
It was good to see Minnie Hartsell, who isn’t doing very well. She can barely get around. She is a first cousin to my dad and is a very special lady, always so sweet. Please remember her in your prayers.
Happy birthday to Wayne Green in New Jersey on Feb. 14. I hope he has many more.
Phyllis Slenko is still in the nursing home in New Jersey. She wants to return home. She really needs prayers.
Destiny Jackson is doing well now and going to school. She is 11 years old. She is the sweetest little girl.
Wayne and I visited with Carrie Lynn Russell at Wellington Manor. She was doing well and glad to see us. We enjoyed our visit.
Dorothy Howard called and said she enjoys reading my column.
Wayne and I went to the ConAgra storeroom on Thursday to buy stuff, and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett came also. We got there when it opened at 7 a.m. and then we all went to Bojangles for breakfast.
Get well wishes to Marrisa Buckner who has been ill this week. She is my niece.
Joe Stokely took her to the doctor and while she was there she became sicker. She needs prayers because of her many health problems.
Happy birthday to Lynn Russell on Feb. 8 and to Carl Sawyer on Jan. 30. I hope they have many more.
Wayne Haney visited Henry Haney on Thursday. He was doing okay.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney went to Hickory, North Carolina and at Valentine’s dinner at Cracker Barrel.
Wendy Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me on Friday and also visited with Dora Kate Stokely.
Lois Jones has returned home from the nursing home.
Happy birthday on Feb. 16 to Shirley Grigsby. Her family took her out to eat for her birthday.
Rodney and Regina Haney from North Carolina went to Carver’s Gap. It is on the state line.
Anthony Haney met them up there and they hiked five miles.
Happy birthday to Aunt Dortha Justice on Feb. 16. Aunt Dortha spent a week with her son and daughter-in-law, David and Tammy Justice. Tammy underwent gallbladder surgery.
Get well wishes to Aunt Fannie Wells who fell and broke her wrist and hurt her head. Aunt Fannie also had a small fracture. She is doing okay. She is 92 years old and still has a good memory.
R.J. McCall is doing better.
I would like to send our sympathy to the families of R.G. Garland and Winford Bennett. I was sorry to hear they had passed away in North Carolina.
Get well wishes are sent to Katherine Phillips, who is doing doing well.
Until next time, I hope you all have a good week.
