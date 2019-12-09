Before I get into this week’s column, I want to mention the upcoming Newport Christmas Parade. Our new organization “Veterans in Focus” is sponsoring two floats and are still looking for women veterans to ride with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
I have had eight women veterans who are interested in joining and we have room for several more. I have seen a post by Mayor Crystal Ottinger announcing our search that has had numerous “tags” to ladies I would expect are veterans. I hope they will ride and be counted.
This is the first step of our new program, Becoming Visible, is to bring attention to women veterans. We feel it is important to recognize women who served in the military that are not as “visible” as male veterans. Women have severed our country beginning in the American Revolution.
A recent column was about the “Deborah Sampson Act”. A woman who had disguised herself as a man so she could join the Continental Army. She was the first to be recognized as having served and receiving an honorable discharge.
The role of women in the military has changed dramatically over the last two centuries and today’s women in the military serve standing side-by-side with men. While not yet accepted in the elite groups of the military, they are still accepting the challenging requirements to try. Just this past year a woman past the initial rigorous assessment and was selected for the Army’s Special Forces.
In the last decade our conflicts/wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have provided roles for women. I currently am working with one who was a Military Police officer in Iraq who often found herself alone while on local patrol. It is past time to give these women warrior’s the recognition and respect they deserve.
Ladies please join us this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 14. We will be gathering at 2 p.m. in front of the Cock County High School stadium. Please come, we will find a place for you, or call me at 423-721-8898 or the number at the end of the column.
The month of November I have been writing about women veterans, legislation, and issues coming from Washington. While all of this has been happening there have been a multitude of programs and events for the veterans of Cocke County. This week I want to reflect on the many wonderful things that have happened in our community.
2nd ANNUAL “GLIMPSE INTO OUR WARS”:
I provided a lot of coverage for this two week-end military art and artifacts exhibit held at Newport’s National Guard Armory. This year’s exhibit had over 200 pieces of military art, artifacts and memorabilia from area veterans and families.
The success of the event was recognized by the National Guard who have offered the exhibit a home for the future. We will be setting up the dates for next year’s exhibit in March to allow more planning time. We will be looking for more pieces for the display and will be reaching out the Cocke County School Board to set up field trips for students.
VETERANS DAY:
Cocke County High School
The morning of November 11 Cocke County High School held a ceremony recognizing area Veterans. It was a huge celebration that recognized the sacrifices Cock County Veterans have endured. Science teacher Mikayla Gregg introduce the keynote speaker, her father, Rusty Gregg, Lt. Colonel, United States Air Force, Retired. The “Parade of Clubs” led by the drum corps of the CCHS band, circled around the gymnasium floor smiling, waving, and saying thanks to many of the couple hundred Veterans in attendance.
Other speakers, representing veterans organizations spoke about the activities and supportive services they provide. Cocke County Trustee and veteran Rob Mathis shared his thanks for what the veterans have done for our country. He then challenged the students to follow the lead of the ones they are honoring and join the military after graduation.
I was given the opportunity to present certificates to the two students and art teacher, Myra Amason for their hard work completing the large mural on the DAV Chapter 102’s exterior. Their artistic talents and vision were invaluable.
Cosby Elementary School
The Veterans Day program for Cosby Elementary school began with a lunch in the cafeteria. The program honoring the hundred plus veterans began at 1 o’clock. I was not able to attend this program because of my commitment to the CCHS program but heard it was top shelf. The younger students designed posters and cards that were shared to honor their guests. “It was a great display of patriotism” was shared by one of the veterans I talked with. I am making plans to be sure and attend next year.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 102:
As I have been sharing the DAV 102 has been busy and held three big events in the last month.
November 14: The Chapter held it’s Holiday Dinner at the Chapter Hall. Members, their spouses, and various members of the community that have supported the chapter throughout the year joined in the event. The group of fifty got to share a complete dinner which was provided by a restaurant in Cosby. The food was excellent, and the leftovers were taken to the Sheriff’s department to be shared with the officers on duty.
On November 16: Flagpole Dedication at the Chapter Hall. What began as a Commanders Project, by then Commander Albert Johnson two years ago, stood tall and had it’s first flag flowing in the wind.
Albert, Doug Almy, Senior Vice Commander, Larry Hartsell, Commander, and many members of 102 had kept the main portion of the event secret. They used this event as a surprise and used it to recognize me as the DAV Chapter 102 Veteran of the Year. This is the first time the Chapter has selected someone since it began in the 1990’s. It was a humbling experience to hear the speakers share stories about me and my life.
I received a beautiful wooden “American Flag” with the pledge written on it. A joint proclamation was read and presented by Mayors Crystal Ottinger and Trey Dykes. There were almost 100 people who came and shared in the program. Mayor Ottinger also had gotten me an Eagle Statue for my collection that couldn’t have been nicer.
To say the least, I was stunned by the outpouring of kind words and gifts. I thank the community of Cocke County, the Mayors, City Aldermen and Alderwoman, Chamber Partnership and the Newport Plain Talk for their support and assistance. The programs and achievements made could not have been accomplished without them.
December 5: Chapter 102 ended the year with the 3rd annual “Sharing the Spirit” open house. The Chapter puts together this event and invites the community to see what has been going on the past year and hear plans for the upcoming year.
In the past the members got together to seek food platter donations from the local Food City’s and add their own prepared snacks and deserts for the guests. This year the chapter was blessed by an offer from David Kenny and the Church of the Good Shepard to provide a complete meal. David brought his smoker and set up in the parking lot. After hours on the heat he and the members of the Church dished out large helpings of pulled-pork, potatoes, beans and coleslaw.
There were over 70 people who showed up and a few went back for second servings of the wonderful food. I on the other hand had my eyes on the big table full of deserts. Apple, pumpkin pies, Coconut cake, fudge, brownies, cookies, it was all amazing. We can’t thank Dave and the Church of the Good Shepard for such a wonderful meal.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Christmas Parade: The Newport Christmas Parade will have two floats sponsored by Veterans in Focus. The “Commanders” float will feature the Commanders and leaders of the Veterans National Organizations. Expected riders include Dale Brown of AMVETS Post 75, David Mills, American Legion Post 41, and Larry Hartsell and Janet Collins from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. Please come out and greet these officers. The second float, co-sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will feature area Women Veterans, female Jr. Navy ROTC members and members of the William Cocke Chapter DAR. These ladies will show the journey through Christmas for military women and how many will be separated from their families during the holidays. Be sure to let the women veterans know you are grateful for their service and sacrifices.
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion’s Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be TONIGHT, Tuesday Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. You can call David Mills, Commander at (423) 237-6896 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
