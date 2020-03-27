Glenda Cohen wrote for We Are Teachers that the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare something that educators have always known. Schools, side by side with hospitals, are the most important institutions in our country’s social safety net.
Thus far, dealing with the coronavirus has highlighted four important things about our nation’s schools:
Schools are key to keeping the economy running. Schools are essential to our economy. Not just because they are employers, but because they also enable parents to get to work.
School closings mean a childcare crisis for millions of Americans.
Schools provide respite housing for homeless students during daytime hours. There are 1.3 million homeless students in the U.S.
For these students, schools provide the safety and structure they lack because they have no stable place they can call home.
Schools help to prevent large-scale child hunger every day. Nearly 30 million children rely on the federal government’s free and reduced lunch program.
One of the most pressing concerns of school districts is just how kids will eat if schools don’t provide opportunities to feed them.
Schools are the primary source of public health information for many families. Every day, educators are informing children and families about the basic science of the disease, ways to stop the spread, and what to do if kids or family members get sick.
They are crisis counselors, helping allay fears of scared children and families.
But as this time of national crisis has shown, schools are much more than test-prep factories. Educators have filled in society’s gaping holes by providing food, housing, childcare, and public health information on shoestring budgets.
Because public schools are picking up the slack for so much of the government’s failings, it is vital that they receive the funds necessary to meet these needs when the next crisis knocks on our doors.
School officials have no choice but to close schools to do their part in trying to ward off this pandemic. But whenever they open again, we need to acknowledge how critical schools and educators are to a functioning social network.
No longer can teachers be judged by lesson plans and test scores; they must be valued for the essential role they play in protecting our country’s health and safety.
Let this be the turning point our schools deserve.
