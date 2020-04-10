The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools to close all across the country, forcing millions of students to stay at home and parents asking the question: “What should I do with my kids all day? How do I teach them?”
Dr, Jennifer Gallagher, Superintendent of Long Beach Public Schools, wrote this to her school community:
“Whether this lasts two months, or more; do not worry—we will get your kids caught up. It is our job; it’s what we are trained to do.
“Don’t worry if you are not the perfect homeschooling parent; don’t worry if you are torn between working at home and helping your kids. Don’t let your kids spend nine hours a day doing schoolwork online—cut them off, and tell the teacher it was too much. Don’t let these days be joyless for your kids.
“Twenty years from now, your children will not remember what they learned during the spring of 2020—honestly, they won’t! They WILL remember the time they stayed home for a few weeks with you.
“They will tell their own children about feeling safe, and loved, and peaceful during an anxious time. They will remember the fun things you did with them. Do what is most important for your family these days.
“Together, we will come through this, and we will look at the world differently. Be kind to yourself, and wrap your kids in love.”
I can’t promise you that everything will be OK. But, I can promise that if your child learns nothing during this pandemic but how to deal with the unexpected and how to care for themselves amid chaos, they will have learned more than any book could teach them.
Do you want to teach something to your kids? Try teaching life skills like cooking, doing laundry, cleaning a room, unstopping a toilet, changing a tire, …or developing good manners.
Did you ever say, “I don’t have the time?” Now, you do! Make the most of it.
You are not your child’s teacher. You are the parent… the most important job you have!
