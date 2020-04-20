Another week of self-distancing and working through the issues of daily life that it affects. Throughout Cocke County, like throughout the nation, businesses and members of the community are working to help each other. Many aspects of our lives have been put on hold, but our basic needs are being met by the “essential services” that are staying open.
Thank You, goes out to all those who are on the “front-lines”. Medical personnel are working tirelessly to test residents and with the latest (I am sad to say there will be more before this is printed in three days) count of infected up to eleven, treating them. And Thank You goes out to the many area businesses that are providing delivery and curb service for those needing food and other important items.
Going out, only when a list of things we need has been finalized, has shown me that the people in our community have been listening to the government’s guidelines. Food City lines up their shopping carts that have been used by someone and sprays and wipes them with disinfectant. Hours have been limited and special times are set for the elderly and “compromised” shoppers. Shoppers are keeping distance from others and the stores have their floors marked at the check-outs to encourage separation. Following the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) I observed about 65% of the people are wearing masks, including my wife and myself.
The masks have become a sight that we are learning to live with. With the “medical” type of mask in high demand for our medical personnel many homes with sewing machines are making them. The members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group put the quilts aside and began making masks for our local medical professionals. My wife, Katie, and I started making them for family and friends.
Some have been sent to Florida, Virginia and Colorado but most have been handed out locally. Katie tasked me to build a weatherproof box and mount it by the road so others can “drive-by” and pick up theirs without any contact. Except the honk of their horns to let us know they are here. Now we have stood out in the driveway (a distance of 50 yards) and talked, almost shouting, with them to get an update of their lives.
One of our friends that came by left us some special masks. They also included a letter describing their thoughts and inspiration for creating a symbolic gesture that comes from their heart.
“Over the news this morning came the serious request for all of us to wear masks when we have to go out. So, I put my mind to work. I had a flag that was tattered and put aside to be properly disposed of at the ceremony in May. I got to work making these masks, using every inch of it that I could, so there would be no waste. I could never have imagined myself cutting up an American Flag or doing anything else to it besides displaying it properly.
“I come from a very Patriotic family (her husband is a Veteran) who displayed our Flag for every Patriotic Holiday and learned how to fold it properly and getting a stern scolding if we let our end drop! My Dad always told us a WWII story to go with our little ceremony and I remember him saying that he ‘saw medics using a flag to stop the bleeding of an injured soldier once’. His lesson being that our flag represents unity and honor and safety and comes through for us when needed.
“Well, this flag is coming through for me in this very scary time of this virus. These masks are not CDC approved and they’re not made uniformly, but I think they’ll do the trick. No offense is intended. I only mean to do what I can to help keep my family and friends as safe as I can.”
Many of this nation’s leaders have said that we are at war, fighting this virus. History shows that since the Revolutionary War the American Flag has led the way into battle. The “flag bearer” being the bravest of all, carrying the flag with no weapon for protection. Using their last breath to ensure it did not touch the earth. Today each American should pick up that flag and lead their community through this battle.
During the Civil War, George Fredrick Root in 1862, wrote the “Battle Cry of Freedom”, also known as “Rally ‘Round the Flag”. The verse “Beneath it oft we’ve conquered, and we’ll conquer oft again!” has been repeated throughout history and on the lands across our seas. Now that battle is on American soil and we all need to rally together to defeat this virus.
Thinking about our friends comment, “My Dad … saw medics using a flag to stop the bleeding of an injured soldier once” caused me to think about a poem I read once, “I AM THE FLAG”, so I looked it up and found there are several versions. The original poem entitled, “My Name is Old Glory” was written by Howard Schnauber, a Marine who served and was wounded multiple times in World War II and Korea. (The following is reprinted with consent of the author.)
“I AM THE FLAG
I am the flag of the United States of America.
My name is Old Glory.
I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings.
I stand watch in America’s halls of justice.
I fly majestically over institutions of learning.
I stand guard with power in the world.
Look up and see me.
I stand for peace, honor, truth and justice.
I stand for freedom. I am confident.
I am arrogant. I am proud.
When I am flown with my fellow banners,
My head is a little higher,
My colors a little truer.
I bow to no one!
I am recognized all over the world.
I am worshipped — I am saluted.
I am loved — I am revered.
I am respected — I am feared.
I have fought in every battle of every war for more than 200 years.
I was flown at Valley Forge, Gettysburg, Shiloh and Appomattox.
I was there at San Juan Hill, the trenches of France, in the Argonne Forest, Anzio, Rome and the beaches of Normandy.
Guam, Okinawa, Korea and Khe San, Saigon, Vietnam know me.
I was there. I led my troops.
I was dirty, battleworn and tired,
but my soldiers cheered me and I was proud.
I have been burned, torn and trampled on the streets of countries
I have helped set free. It does not hurt for I am invincible.
I have been soiled upon, burned, torn and trampled in the streets of my country.
And when it’s done by those whom I’ve served in battle — it hurts.
But I shall overcome — for I am strong.
I have slipped the bonds of earth and
stood watch over the uncharted frontiers of space from my vantage point on the moon.
I have born silent witness to all of America’s finest hours.
But my finest hours are yet to come.
When I am torn into strips and used as bandages for my wounded comrades on the battle field,
when I am flown at half-mast to honor my soldier,
or when I lie in the trembling arms of a grieving parent at the grave of their fallen son or daughter,
I am proud.
I am the flag of the United States of America.”
The verse, “When I am torn into strips and used as bandages for my wounded comrades on the battlefield …” echoes the memories of my friend’s story of her father seeing this happening before his eyes.
As an American, we should also be proud of those who have given their lives who have followed our flag into battles around the world to give us the freedoms we have today.
While it seems to many that our government is trying to take away those freedoms to travel and gather as we like, common sense must prevail. Social distancing is one big way in helping stop the spread of the virus and bring an end to this battle.
Using a mask will not be the answer to stop the transfer of the virus but it will add another level of safety. It will not stop all germs, but it will help protect other people around you from your breath.
Let us all “Rally around our flag” and display them proudly. All Americans should work together to help “flatten the spread of the virus” and save the lives of others. We have been through many wars and have won most of them. This virus is killing Americans much like in war a bullet kills a solider. This is one battle we must win and working together we will!
NEWS OF NOTE:
The DAV Chapter 102 has announced they will respect the closure ordered in Tennessee and cancel their meetings and keep the building closed on Wednesdays until allowed to reopen. Service Officers are available by phone or appointment. You can call them at (423) 532-8130, please leave a message.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
