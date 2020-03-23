Good afternoon on this cool spring day! I thought that perhaps during this time of quarantine, while many families are home together for a couple of weeks, it might be good to feature some hearty breakfast casseroles (some of which would make an excellent supper) to be served with piping hot biscuits.
I want to wish each of you a word of encouragement during this difficult time: enjoy each other’s company, and use this time to strengthen your family. It surely is different from anything I’ve ever gone through, but this, too, shall pass. So gather up your children, and let them help you prepare an awesome breakfast for the whole family.
This is a great time for moms everywhere to teach your children more than math — teach them to cook! Today I share with you recipes for Breakfast Strata, a dish that I prepare every Christmas for my family brunch, Hashbrown Casserole, which is perfect for any meal, Biscuit and Gravy Bake, and French Toast Casserole. Please take note that some of these need to be prepared the night before and refrigerated until morning. Make each of these and ENJOY!!
French Toast Casserole:
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup butter
1-8 oz loaf crusty French bread, cut into bite-size pieces
2 cups milk
6 eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 pinch cinnamon, or to taste
1 TBSP brown sugar
Grease 9x13 baking dish..
Stir 1 cup brown sugar and butter together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until butter melts and sugar dissolves into the butter — 2 — 4 minutes.
Pour into greased baking dish and spread 1-1/2 — 2 inch layer of bread pieces over the top.
Beat milk, eggs, and vanilla together in a bowl.
Pour over the bread in the baking dish.
Move bread around until all bread pieces are absorbing the milk.
Cover the dish with plastic wrap.
Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Remove dish from refrigerator and discard plastic wrap.
Sprinkle remaining brown sugar and cinnamon over the top of the bread mixture.
Bake in preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes.
Breakfast Strata:
1 lb sausage, fried and drained
1 lb bacon, fried and drained
12 slices bread, cut into fourths
2-1/2 — 3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
8 eggs
Worcestershire sauce to taste
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dry mustard
1 qt milk
Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with Pam
Place 1/2 of the bread pieces, 1/2 cheese, and all the sausage and bacon in the casserole dish.
Add remaining bread and cheese.
Beat eggs and remaining ingredients.
Pour over casserole.
Refrigerate overnight.
Bake 1 hour at 325 degrees until lightly browned and bubbly.
if desired, 1 can cream of mushroom soup with 1/2 cup milk can be spread over casserole before baking. If this is done, bake 1-1/2
- hours at 300 degrees.
Biscuit and Gravy Casserole:
2 lbs Italian sausage, casings removed or 1 lb hot or mild sausage, fried and drained
3 TBSP flour
2-1/2 cups milk
Kosher salt
pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper
2-16 oz cans biscuits
2 TBSP butter, melted
1 TBSP chopped chives for garnish
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Spray a 9x13 pan with Pam
In a large skillet, heat Italian sausage, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, about 6 minutes OR fried regular sausage into small pieces and drain
Pour milk into skillet and whisk to combine, about one minute.
Season with salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer till thick, about 5 minutes.Transfer into 9x13 casserole dish.
Brush biscuits with butter and season with a little more pepper.
Place biscuits on top of sausage mixture already in baking dish.
Bake at 325 for about 20 minutes until biscuits are browned and cooked through.
Garnish with chives.
Hashbrown Casserole:
20 oz shredded hashbrown potatoes
1 lb sausage cooked and drained
1/4 cup onion
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 green bell pepper, diced
1 can evaporated milk
salt and pepper to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.
Brown sausage and drain and crumble.
Combine eggs, evaporated milk, salt, pepper,
Whisk until combined.
Set aside 1/2 cheese.
Place remaining ingredients in a 9x13 casserole dish.
Pour egg mixture over the ingredients in the casserole dish.
Top with remaining cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 55 — 60 minutes.
If this has been refrigerated prior to baking, it may require an extra 10 — 15 minutes.
