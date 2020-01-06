There have been several news releases from Washington, including the VA accepting claims for the Blue Water Navy Veterans Agent Orange exposure and the announcement that Congressman Dr. Phil Roe is retiring, among other issues. These need to be addressed at more length, I will get back to that next week.
Last week I covered the events that happened up through July and the unveiling of the DAV Mural. This week I will do a wrap up of the many programs that followed. Looking back, I was amazed at how much was accomplished to bring awareness to our local Veterans. All three organizations, AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 41 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, each had events that have been historically held annually and added new ones that will become a foundation for Cocke County’s patriotism and honoring those who have served our country.
Visit from Congressman Roe
On August 16th, 1st District, U. S. House of Representatives Congressman Dr. Phil Roe spent most of the day touring and talking with organizations throughout Cocke County. Members of DAV Chapter 102 were able to spend several hours with Congressman Roe, his local representative Daryl Brady and other staff. Members were able to show off their mural, get questions answered and then were joined at A & W for the National DAV fundraiser “Free Root Beer Float Day”. The Congressman’s visit was a one-time event but the “Free Root Beer Float Day” will continue annually.
Constitution WeekIn 1955, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17-23 each year as Constitution Week. On Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, members of our local William Cocke Chapter DAR hosted their annual Bell Ringing Ceremony on the Cocke County Courthouse Lawn in celebration of Constitution Week. The program featured students from various county schools participating in patriotic activities with Rep. Jeremy Faison as the keynote speaker. This is an annual event.
Ole Timers Reunion
Under the leadership of Newport resident and Korean Veteran, Sergeant James “Jim” Burnett the Newport unit of the Tennessee National Guard was established in May of 1963. Within a year the unit became involved with Cocke County’s major disaster, the crash of the commercial aircraft in Parrottsville. Since then members have been called to action in major conflicts around the world. Each September, for 23 years members of the United States Army Reserve/Tennessee National Guard or as they are locally known as the “Ole Timers” have held a reunion. These are members who have served with the unit that is headquartered in Newport. The unit started meeting and doing drills at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, across from today’s Walmart, before the Armory was built, just down the road. If you are a previous member of the TN National Guard, you are invited to contact Sherrell Shults for more information.
POW/MIA Day
In 1979 Congress and the president passed and signed resolutions marking the 3rd Friday in September as National Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day. To commemorate that day this year American Legion Post 41 hosted a POW/MIA flag raising ceremony on Friday, September 20. The event was highlighted by the installation of a permanent POW/MIA Flag. It will be flown on the pole at the Cocke County Memorial Building, Post 41’s home. The Flag raising was a one-time event, but plans are being made for an annual POW/MIA Recognition Day. Stay tuned.
Newport Street Festival
Each year the Cocke County Partnership holds the Newport Harvest Street Festival. Each year the opening ceremonies are led by Dale Brown, Past Commander of AMVETS Post 75. The festival provides the veteran organizations with an opportunity to share information about their services with the community. They also do fundraisers that brings in money which they use to support programs that help veterans and their families. Look for them every year.
Hitting the Century Mark
Newport’s American Legion Post 41 was chartered on Nov. 6, 2019. The post held a program to celebrate their 100th anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Newport Community Center. Memorabilia depicting the history of Post 41 was displayed, along with photographs of the building in its present condition.
Glimpse into Our Wars
This was the second annual display of military art and artifacts, many provided by local veterans and their families. The event is sponsored by “Veterans in Focus” and has been written about at length. It has found a home and future displays will be the first two weeks (weekends) in Newport’s National Guard Armory. Watch for this year’s announcement about bringing your family’s memorabilia to add the exhibit.
Veterans Day, November 11For the last decade the students and faculty of Cocke County Schools have held programs to honor Cocke County Veterans. This year Cocke County High School held their morning program and honored over a hundred veterans with music, a parade, great food and a list of speakers from area veteran organizations. The afternoon program at Cosby Elementary was also filled with veterans who were honored by the young students. These will be held again this year, and I hope to see more local veterans joining the ceremony.
November 16Because of the generosity of Green For Life (GFL) who donated $1,500, DAV Chapter 102 was able to buy a 35-foot flagpole. The Chapter held the one-time dedication of the pole with the help of almost a hundred veterans and members of the community. There was an opportunity by Parrottsville Quilt Guild to present 10 Quilts of Valor to DAV members. The DAV also took the opportunity to recognize Rob Watkins (Me) as Chapter Veteran of the Year. This was a humbling experience for me and a total surprise. I look forward to helping choose next year’s recipient.
DECEMEMBER, FINISHING IN STYLE Dec 5
This year’s “Sharing the Spirit” was the third annual event. Held at DAV Chapter 102’s hall this year’s event featured a full bar-b-que dinner provided by a chapter member who also does the Coon Clubs’ annual St. Jude’s fundraiser. The food was served by members of the Good Shepard Church who wanted to honor the veterans. This year over 50 members from the community joined to celebrate the Holidays and see what the Chapter had been up to all year. Plans for activities and programs for 2020 were also shared. Be sure to look for this event in the future.
December 7“Veterans in Focus” and AMVETS Post 75 held a program at the Cocke County Courthouse to commemorate the sacrifices made during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Willie Green, of Newport Printing shared his experience at the rededication of the granite wall that list the names of those lost with the sinking of the Arizona. A highlight of the program was the presentation of Quilts of Valor by Sheilah Strobel and the ladies of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild. Ten local Veterans received theirs to help close out the year in a great way. Plans are being made to hold another program next year and an 80th Anniversary the following. Stay tuned.
December 14This year “Veterans in Focus” joined with the William Cocke DAR to create two floats for the Newport Christmas Parade. This was ”Veterans in Focus’” third annual float, designed to honor and bring awareness to local veterans. One float was dedicated to introducing the Veterans organizations and their officers to the community. The second float, in partnership with the DAR was designed to honor Women Veterans. There were 11 women veterans, who were joined by members of the DAR, representing the “Invisible” women who have served in the military and live in the community. Look forward to next year’s parade.
You can see by the last two columns many of the events that have happened this year to honor the service and sacrifices of some of America’s greatest veterans who live in our community. There have also been more smaller programs and events that I do not have space for. This year will continue these annual events and we will publicize many others. “Veterans in Focus” will be working with AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 41 and DAV Chapter 102, DAR and other local organizations to coordinate programs and reach out to area veterans.
NEWS OF NOTE:AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center’s Community Room 433 Prospect Avenue. The next meeting will be tonight, Tuesday January 7, at 7 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion’s Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be, Tuesday January 14 at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. You can call David Mills, Commander at their new phone number, 423-608-8168.
Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s representative Mr. Daryl Brady, announced he will hold office hours in Newport at the Cocke County Courthouse Annex tomorrow Wednesday January 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Daryl can also be contacted through the Morristown Office – 1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4 or call 423-254-1400 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
