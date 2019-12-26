The simple act of giving and receiving genuine hugs can completely change your mood. You feel loved, cared for, and safe. Now, science says your child can be smarter for it.
Many studies are showing that kids who get more hugs have more developed brains. Even a 20-second hug can help your child grow smarter, healthier, happier, more resilient, and closer to the parent.
Of our five senses, touch is the first to develop. From this, a newborn baby must navigate their new world.
Researchers discovered that new babies with 20 minutes of daily physical stimulation, over ten weeks, increased in their developmental scores. In the case of premature babies, stroking their limbs and mild limb movement demonstrated weight gain, longer alertness, more mobility, better adaptation to repeated stimuli, and awareness of their bodies.
Science may still be struggling to find the formula for why touch is so important and how our brain figures it out regarding our development, but most parents seem to understand it. Hugs increase trust, reduce fear, and improve relationships.
But, not all types of touch are beneficial. Only a nurturing touch like gentle hugging can provide positive stimulation the young brain needs to thrive.
And as the babies grow into toddlers and school-age kids, remember that we all crave a sense of safety, trust, love, and importance. And a simple hug fosters those feelings in all of us.
The best advice is to let your kids be the first one to let go when hugging. Let them embrace you as long as they want. It may be the most important thing they need at that time.
All in all, love and affection are the key to one’s development in every stage of life. Start early, and never stop! Hug your adult children, too. They will thank you for it in so many ways.
