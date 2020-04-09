Due to the coronavirus, many individuals and families are struggling financially, in large part because the “forced shutdown” of our economy is leaving businesses of all sizes and industries without the ability to continue paying their workforce.
By getting businesses the help they need, we are ensuring the individuals who work there can continue to draw a paycheck and that they will have a job to come back to when this crisis is over. Businesses are suffering financially, not because they made poor decisions, but because they had to close to help slow the spread of the virus. President Trump, working with Governor Lee and other governors, initiated this “forced shutdown” in order to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed by coronavirus (COVID-19) cases – also known as “flattening the curve.”
There’s still a long road ahead, but people need to know that based on some of the latest health models, it appears this approach is working and our collective efforts are slowing the virus’ spread. This is good news.
Two weeks ago, I proudly supported the CARES Act. This critical legislation was needed to ensure individuals have the help they need to survive this crisis. One of the most important programs in the bill – the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - was rolled out last Friday to help small businesses make ends meet and keep paying their workers until we can reopen our economy.
On Friday, April 3, lenders began accepting applications for PPP loans. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration that they were able to get this $349 billion program running within a week of its creation. In its first day alone, over 17,500 loans valued at over $5.4 billion were approved under the program.
Locally, the results have been mixed with some business owners able to get loans approved on Friday, while others had trouble getting their loan started. I also heard from banks about confusing guidance and difficulty getting loans closed. My staff and I are working around the clock to resolve these issues, and we won’t stop working until it’s fixed.
Despite the kinks, it’s apparent the money is moving quickly. To ensure every business who needs help can get it, the Trump Administration has requested that Congress fund an additional $251 billion for the PPP, and I look forward to supporting this request in the coming days.
PPP loans are available to small businesses with under 500 employees, 501(c)(3) organizations, 501(c)(19) veterans organizations, independent contractors and self-employed individuals. Each small business is eligible for up to $10 million in loans, and up to eight weeks of payroll, rent, utilities and mortgage interest payments may be forgiven if employers keep their employees on payroll.
Small businesses can also apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million through SBA for additional assistance. As part of these loans, small businesses can receive a loan advances advance of up to $10,000 that do not have to be repaid. Business owners can contact their lenders directly to apply for a PPP loan and visit www.sba.gov/coronavirus for more information on PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Medium-sized businesses should also rest assured that help is coming. The CARES Act funded the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) at the Treasury Department with $454 billion for a loan program for larger businesses. Employers between 500 and 10,000 employees are eligible for loans with an interest rate of no greater than 2% with no payments due for at least six months.
Like the small business loans, these loans will require borrowers to maintain employee salaries and headcount. The Treasury Department is finalizing details on this program, and I expect details to be posted soon on the Treasury Department website: www.treasury.gov/cares.
We still have work to do to stop the spread of COVID-19. Nationwide cases continue to rise, reaching 374,329 total cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 127 cases in counties in the First District as of April 7.
This virus has killed 12,064 Americans, including 3 in the First District. However, we do have reasons to be hopeful. Some of the hardest hit states – like New York and Louisiana – appear to be turning the corner. Testing has improved dramatically. As we enter the Easter weekend, we have much to be thankful for with our families and our country. We will get through this together as Americans. God bless you and be safe.
