In 1968, near Hoi An, Vietnam, Corporal Ray Manzo, a young Marine, found himself in a full-out firefight. During this event, under heavy fire, he rescued two wounded soldiers and was awarded the Bronze Star. Days later he would repeat his actions and saved more lives. These experiences ingrained in him the belief that you never leave a comrade behind.
When he returned home, like many Vietnam Veterans, he faced the demonstrations going on in America. He got out of the service and just wanted to put it all behind. He has said, “I just wanted to put it all behind me. When people would cry and tell me about the guys getting killed, I didn’t want to know about it. My life just moved on, until the spring of 1987, when I went to Washington to see the Wall. That’s when I learned we knowingly left guys behind after the war. I had never heard anything about it before.”
While at the “Wall” Manzo talked with other Veterans and for the first time heard there were American servicemen abandoned in Vietnam which was against his military principle of leaving no man behind. This started his mission to right this wrong. Later that year he heard of and attended a Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club’s “POW vigil”. Observing these “bikers”, he saw they were proud and vigilant veterans. He realized, “These are the kind of guys who can get the POW issue the national attention it needs.”
Ray became consumed with the idea that he must do something. He began a letter campaign to motorcycle magazines and enlisted three fellow veterans from the Washington, D.C. area. A friend of one of the founders Bob Schmitt, coined the phrase “Rolling Thunder”. While staring at the Memorial Bridge and envisioning Manzo’s dream, he said, “It will be like the sound of rolling thunder coming across the bridge.”
The call was sent out for veterans to ride to Washington and create an awareness of this issue. The following Memorial Day, in 1988, Ray Manzo and his 2,500 men and women friends met in Washington for the first annual “Rolling Thunder.” The program featured the, “First Amendment Demonstration Run” or “Ride for Freedom”. Members took a slow motorcycle ride beginning at the Pentagon, leaving at noon, heading across Memorial Bridge and gathering at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall”. There they met for speeches and to create awareness concerning the POW-MIA issue.
In 1995 the group incorporated and grew to 90 Chapters across America as well as overseas. This event had grown over the last 30 plus years to over 500,000 riders. Memorial Day, 2019, due to many factors Ray announced that it would be the last year for the ride.
The following September, on National POW-MIA Recognition Day, the AMVETS (American Veterans) National organization announced it will assume running the annual event and renamed it to “Rolling to Remember.” They will continue the mission to recognize and remember America’s 82,000 service members who are still unaccounted for. It will continue the “Rolling Thunder” mission and keep the ride on the same day and place. AMVETS will also add awareness to the issue of Veterans suicide and the need for suicide prevention.
ROLLING to REMEMBER:
AMVETS National office announced they would sponsor the three-day, Memorial Day event beginning in 2020 to replace the annual “Rolling Thunder” program. The new event named, “Rolling to Remember” (R2R), retains the focus on military troops still missing in action. But AMVETS officials said, “The program will also heavily emphasize more public discussion of the National Veterans Suicide Crisis, which claims 20 lives a day.
“(The goal) is to remember those who have yet to come home, to remember those who are in harm’s way, and to remember those who came home but are still struggling, to remember we as a country are still a long way to fulfilling our promises to those who served,” said AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown during a Friday press conference on the plans at Harley-Davidson of Washington D.C.
That was last September before the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the world. Recently, Joe Chenelly, National Executive Director for AMVETS released the following statement, “Due to the COVID-19 health crisis and to protect the safety of the riding community, AMVETS announces the “Rolling to Remember Ride Challenge” in conjunction with the REVER (REVER is the world’s largest motorcycle, snowmobile and off-road adventure GPS app and community).
We are asking each of you to ride 22 miles on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in your local communities. Here’s how you can participate:
• Sign up to ride
• Download the REVER app from the App Store or Google Play to plan, track and share your ride
• Ride 22 miles on May 24 or DONATE $22 to support the cause
Of course, we encourage all riders to monitor and observe state and local guidelines on social distancing and we are asking that you only do so in compliance with state and local laws.
This challenge empowers individual riders nationwide to ride in their own community and demand action and will track all participation through the REVER app. By tracking our participation, in our local communities we are hoping to show Congress that this is not just an issue that happens in Washington, DC on one day, but rather, there is support across the country. In addition, we are asking ALL Americans to sign our petition which will be delivered to Congress.
This mission is important and that’s why we must continue the tradition but do so in a way that bears in mind our own personal health and safety. Please join us! The message will be clear throughout: we will never forget our POWs and MIAs, and we won’t stop fighting for real solutions to the suicide crisis.
As we remain committed to advocate for the 82,000 prisoners of war and those missing in action as well as the lives lost to veteran suicide, we are asking all participants and those passionate about our mission to sign a petition to demand action from Congress. You can sign the petition here now through May 23.
Be sure to support this year’s Virtual Challenge Event and stay tuned for “Rolling to Remember” 2021. For more information contact AMVETS National Headquarters at Phone: (301) 459-9600, Toll-free: (877) 726-8387, or follow through their Facebook page, AMVETS National Headquarters.”
OBSERAVATIONS ON EASTER:
This past weekend marked the first time in history that the celebration of the Easter season’s tradition of the masses gathering was not allowed because of the COVID-19 virus. This did not stop the people from remembering the reasons behind the “Holiday”. While not able to gather in churches to remember the resurrection of Jesus or allow our children to gather for the community Easter egg hunts, it allowed the creativity and freedom that Americans enjoy, to flourish.
Throughout the Cocke County community churches were using modern technologies to share the word of God and retell the story of Jesus. Using the internet, they set up cameras (many using their phones and computers) to share the word, used local radio stations and Charter TV channels, and others had drive-up services. Several area churches left doors open for individuals, observing social distancing, who were needing to feel the familiar surroundings of spirit as they prayed.
While Easter is based on religious belief, the tradition of coloring the eggs is said to pre-date the resurrection of Christ and were used by many to celebrate the arrival of spring. The Easter egg hunt started in Europe where in Germany children went door to door, similar to our trick-or-treat, begging for eggs. Then the children would gather and roll the eggs down a track of sticks.
In America this has evolved into the most well-known White House Easter egg hunt. Each year hundreds of military service members are invited to bring their children. The children at this event use wooden spoons to roll eggs across the lawn. Some years back, my son then active duty Navy, and grandson Dylan were invited and had a great time.
This year because of cancellations of all events they will not gather in large numbers to search through yards, parks and church lots. Families held their gatherings in private this year and still let the children color their eggs. Even on a smaller scale eggs were placed around the yard for just those living within the home.
Locally the Newport Theatre Guild and East TN ArtScapes groups hosted a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, that was largely promoted by Mayor Crystal Ottinger. Residents and businesses throughout the community made Easter egg “trees” and other decorations for children to be able to see as they were driven by. Next year will things be back to “normal”? We can pray that the world will never have to go through another pandemic or disaster that causes the minor disruption of our daily lives and the major issue of the loss of so many lives.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Newport’s AMVETS Post 75 shared the “Rolling to Remember” information for our Veteran motorcycle riders and supporters throughout Cocke and the surrounding counties. Post 75 continues to monitor the COVID-19 issue and will not have a meeting until it is safe. If you need information about the local organization, you can contact Commander Richard Holt at (423) 608-2902.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 has suspended the Wednesday Open House. You can find information sheets with service officer’s names and phone numbers on the door for anyone that shows up at the hall needing help or you can call the Hall and leave a message at (423) 532-8130 or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
We are still social distancing, so all local veteran organization meetings have been put on hold.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
