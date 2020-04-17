Hello, Friends!
I’ve not been outside since last September, but I think I’m slowly improving. I can’t walk without braces on both knees and then it’s a slow go with a walker wheel chair behind me. My physical therapist Cathy Black thinks I’m doing good. My knees were worn out before I broke my ankle so this old lady has to exercise lots to keep my arms strong enough to help support my whole body.
I guess I’ve watched too much television about the Corona virus so now I’ll give you a “Granny Barnes update.”
I do appreciate my phone calls. I was glad to talk with Fonda Phillips and hear about Tony and Donna’s granddaughters. I also enjoyed talking with Brenda (George) Gates and hearing about all their grandchildren. I’m glad Brenda’s brother Earl Phillips is managing to keep going while they can’t have company at rehab. He is blessed to have a family who loves him so much.
It’s such a good deal to get a phone call from someone from high school days. I recently had one from Joyce Price. She is like me in that she has several health problems, which we talked about. We also talked about our friends from days gone by. She lost her best friend Glenda Carrell Williamson and Glenda’s husband Sprigg and then Glenda and Sprigg’s son Tracy also died.
Joyce has her son Bobby Dale Woody to help her and her brother Hal Price. Bobby has serious health problems for one so young, but he is like my Buddy in the way he tries to keep going. May God bless Joyce, Bobby, and Hal. Aren’t families wonderful to have?
Joyce told me that her friend Pat Baxter Webb got Maurice Shelton to bring her to see Joyce. I know they had a good visit. I love you girls!
I sure enjoy talking with my friends Reva Dean and Cleo Williamson while we’re all in our stay-at-home-mode. Our niece Kim Barrett is always ready to help me as is our cousin Deanna Phillips.
I send best wishes to my friend Dorothy Howard and our friend Betty McMahan. I miss hearing from you, Betty. We worked many days and years together at Zoder’s Inn in Gatlinburg.
I also send a big “Hello!” to the Freeman girls: Orlevia, Bobbie, Hennie, and Darnella.
I’ve tried to call Martha Evans but I never can find her. I’m so sorry she is alone with Johnnie gone. Johnnie was such a good guy and I know he is missed by all.
We thank Jimmy Brown who calls and checks on us down here in Shoestring Branch. We talk lots about how we’re related to those around us. I forget sometimes and I’m going to have to start writing things down.
We’re sorry to hear of the death of Rockie Brown, the daughter of Jane and Cephas Brown. She was 95 years old and the last one of her generation. She had nieces Gladys Hembree, Linda, and Bonnie. God bless you all.
I was discharged from Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice last week. I’d used up all my days that the insurance would pay for. I want to thank all who have helped me: Cathy Davis, Cathy Black, Chad Ellis, and Dasha. I may have missed someone, but I thank you, too. If you ever need any help, give them a call. We’re continuing what we can do here at home.
My late husband Leroy used SMHHH for many years and he loved them all. Of course he thought Charlie Grooms was another son. I’m glad Charlie is still there and giving comfort and help to so many.
God bless all the SMHHH workers who do so much for us. I’ll probably need them again because of my health issues and age. Until then, I’ll do what I can with what Cathy and Chad taught me.
In my last article I said that my cousin Randall Frisbee was moving to West Virginia. It’s his son Jason Frisbee, his wife, and son who are moving. Mistakes are easily made. Good luck and best wishes to the Frisbees.
We lost another good old soul last week when R.C. Greene died. His wife Nettie passed away not too long ago. I send sympathy to his family. I’m sure they will be missed my many. My friend Deanna Phillips says she has many good memories of growing up close to them. I always thought Nettie was one of the most loving people I ever met.
I was so sad to hear my dear and sweet cousin Carole Hall James has the dreaded virus. She is in the hospital and needs all the prayers she can get. She was on my heart off and on all night. I pray for the Good Lord to comfort her. Like my sister Tank said, Carole will be a winner either way. But we want her to get well and come home soon. I ask everyone who reads this to say many prayers for her and to ask all the folks they know to do the same. Please remember Carole’s family and all others who are isolated. Myra wants to be with her, and we can just imagine how she feels.
Best wishes to Judy Arrington who had to go to the hospital for tests. She’s home now but has to have more tests later.
Happy late birthday to Scott Marler who just turned 16. He is the son of Lena Faye and Brad Marler. He has a younger sister Caitlin. They had a birthday supper at home on Friday night. Those attending were his grandmother Yvonna Black, his great-aunt Deanna Phillips, aunt Wanda Dorett, cousin Thomas Dorett, Jonathan Hayes and girlfriend Lindsey, Dekota, Mary and Judy Webb. I’m sure they had lots of good food to eat because Faye is a fantastic cook. She says she learned to cook by palling around with Glenda while they grew up. She will always be another one of my girls, just like Tammy Ford.
Today we heard the sad news that our neighbor Charlie De La Cruz lost his son Charlie, Jr. Little Charlie lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Charlies doesn’t know if he can travel there because of the virus dangers. Big Charlie was a close friend to Leroy and we send all our love to them.
I’ve had folks call me about my writing for the Plain Talk. I’m glad they enjoy it. Faye Bice called and we always have a good chat. She had read where I had written about Lawrence ‘Hop’ Brown being so ill. He is now in Tennova Newport Hospital with a UTI. He has had many such infections over the past several months. He needs our prayers.
I received a call today from my cousin Alford Hall asking about Hop. He said they had worked together at different places and would love to see him again. I told him maybe they will some day.
Best wishes to all who read this during these trying times. Keep praying for Carole James and all others who are sick and for those who are caring for the sick.
Until next time, God bless all of you.
