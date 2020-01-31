“Do you need anything”?
“Is there anything I can do for you”?
Two questions we hear generally everywhere we go: Restaurant servers, medical providers, even sales telephone nuisance calls and government workers all have those questions in their call scripts. Oh yes, I forgot the biggie: “Do you want fries with that”.
I am reminded of a low carb meal I ordered once upon a time in a galaxy far away; and was asked if I wanted to “supersize” it!
But, my point is that people want to help; and we need people to help. Whether it is a genuine question or not – well, you will have to “figger” that one out.
But, one thing is abundantly clear: People – all people everywhere – in all walks of life – in all circumstances – in all situations everywhere and anywhere – we all need The Lord!
Somebody even wrote a song about that!
So, how do we go about getting that help that we all need?
You have to know you need help.
You have to know who can provide that help.
You have to recognize and realize that the Help comes from God!
Then, you have to “let go and let God” do it. He can “fix it”.
Fix what? Whatever spiritual fixing you need, He can do it.
After the “let go and let God” comes in, you have to accept His help and appreciate it.
I know, I know; seems so trite, when you condense something as profound as Salvation, Justification, Sanctification, and Glorification all in one little three or four minute column.
But it isn’t trite!
As it has been said, Salvation is “Free”; but it isn’t “cheap”. Its cost was far above any level to which even our national debt can rise.
Salvation cost God His Son and cost God’s Son His Life!
That’s a pretty hefty cost; and there is no way you could ever have reached that level of payment.
Because; as I said, It is Free to us; but very expensive on God’s side of the transaction.
So, I ask you; have you realized where your help is; received it from His Hand; and thanked Him for it?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty is in his thirty-second cumulative year as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and now Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
