Apparently, the following “WANT AD” appeared in the Central Sulawesi, Indonesia by-weekly “Racing Form and Swindle Sheet”: “WANTED. Tire changer to fix one tire. You can do this in your spare time. Reward offered upon successful completion of the job”.
Apparently, as of this writing (Tuesday afternoon), there have been no takers for this urgent “Help Wanted Ad”.
The job seems fairly simple; a tire needs to be fixed; and it is a spare tire at that; and it doesn’t really have to look good; it doesn’t even have to hold air when you get through with it!
Oh, there is this one little detail; did I forget to include that this tire is somehow wrapped around a thirteen foot long alligator’s neck (if, indeed, alligators have necks, they all look like one big long mouth full of teeth to me); and the client, Al Gator, is a little insistent that it be removed as soon as possible!
This has been Mr. Gator’s adornment since 2016; and he is getting more and more impatient to change his necklace.
It seems that an “alligator whisperer” nicknamed “Four Fingers” tried to fix this in 2018 to no avail; and so, for now, Mr. Gator has to be content to be the number one local attraction among the millions of tourists that are flocking to the International Airport of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.
You might be asking “How much is the reward?”; which has to be answered with: “The exact amount is unknown at this time”. I suppose it depends on your next of kin to negotiate that!
Seriously, this is a real problem; and it reminds me of the real problems and situations we get ourselves into at times. You know, like letting the insurance lapse until the house burns; or something equally as disastrous.
But, as serious as this situation is; it is nowhere near as incredibly bad as forgetting or refusing to take care of that business of accepting Jesus The Christ as Lord and Savior!
Being in the ministry, I have heard practically every excuse in the book as to why people do not jump at the opportunity to be accepted into the Family of The God of The Universe!
I remember that line from the film “Ghostbusters II” in which it is said, “There are many perks in being the mother (or child) of a Living God”.
But, frankly, you would rather try to handle that little project of removing that tire from Al Gator’s neck than to think you can “come out ok” if you keep rejecting to receive Jesus as your Savior!
Don’t do that!
Trust God to do what is best for you!
If you don’t know how; it is very easy to find out. Just make your way to a Bible Teaching and Preaching Church this weekend; and you can see how important that is (and really how easy, when you mean business)!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty is in his thirty-second cumulative year as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and now Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.