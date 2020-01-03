There are so many exceptional educators amongst us. These teachers are wise, passionate, bold, and fully invested in their students’ success.
It is no easy feat to be a teacher these days, not that it ever was. The expectations have gone up, and with them, teachers’ workloads. Today our teachers are continually navigating shifting curriculums, more rules, policies, training, political webs, and emergency plans, not to mention the ever-growing piles of tests and benchmarks.
It seems so overwhelming, but the teachers—the true professionals—know that their job is not the tests, the curriculum, or the standards. It is the child. Children are their job, their life’s work, and they know that each child is so much more than a test score, or even words on a page.
These professionals take the time to talk with, not to, their students, and help them individually. That is care. That is education: to guide our children to self-awareness and the belief that they have potential, even incredible talents, no matter what obstacles or shortcomings they face.
Teachers ignite the tinder, however tiny; and instead of allowing it to dwindle and possibly die, they gently fan the embers and do whatever it takes to keep the flames alive.
Teachers do not solve all the problems. What they do is infinitely greater. They give children hope, a sense of self-worth, and the all-important realization that their struggles, whatever form they take, will not diminish their potential, but will shape it.
Thank you, teachers, everywhere, who burn their own candle at both ends so they may light the flames of a child’s possibilities.
