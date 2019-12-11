You have them, I have them, we have them, they have them, he has them, she has them; all people groups have them!
You know what I’m talking about, of course!
Well, look up, pilgrim; and see the title! Pet peeves! We all gottem!
Mine are far too numerous to list in six hundred words (about five minutes’ worth of reading); so I’ll pull up short and just list one or two.
I cannot stand to see the word, “Christmas” abbreviated with “X-Mas”!
I have received Christmas Cards with that inscription, “Merry X-Mas” emblazoned right across the manger scene, or the shepherds’ field, or the wise men’s caravan, or the angel choir, or the little town of Bethlehem, or – well, you know!
“Merry X-mas”??????
Wassa matter; you ‘fraid to mention that Name that is above all Names? You got a hang-up about that Name?
Why would you want to take The Name above all Names out of the celebration of His Birthday? You got something else to do with that 1½ seconds of time that you would spend writing “Christ” instead of “X”?
In my five years of bone-head high school Algebra; I learned that “X” means “an unknown quantity”! In my six years of bone-head high school English, I learned that “EX” means a “has been quantity”, a “past tense quantity”, or a “no-longer-needed quantity”.
Well now; this might come as a shock to some of you in my massive reading gallery (but not the overall majority); but Jesus Christ is not an “unknown quantity”, a “has-been quantity”, a “past-tense quantity”, or a “no-longer-needed quantity”!
Don’t do that!
Trust me on this, folks; you do not want to appear before God in the end-time judgment after having treated His Son that way!
“I didn’t know!”
“I just didn’t think!” Is that going to be how you explain that to God someday? It WAS probably true; but not anymore!
There’s another pet peeve that kinda goes along with this one; and it is when you are talking about God; you can go ahead and say His Name – “God” (or title, to be more correct). You don’t have to point up towards Heaven and motion that you are talking about – you know – “up there”.
Yes, you can use His Name in your dialog – unless you are coupling His Blessed Name with cursing and strong slang. I really do not want to be there when you have to explain that in the judgment – something about that verse of Scripture about “not being held guiltless who takes His Name in vain”. I believe I read that somewhere!
Both of these pet peeves cast a deflection on the Blessed Name of The Father and The Son – and, trust me again, please – you really don’t want to have to explain why you did that.
Ok, pet peeves. Bet you got some too! Might even be a meddling preacher writing about his pet peeves.
But, dear reader; I am just trying to help you when you have to stand before The Father and The Son and give account of the things done in this body whether good or bad!
I only hope you can see that!
These columns are written by Tom Mooty, Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and all comments can be sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport.
