It had to happen! It was inevitable! No way what was done could have been done without it happening!
Say what?
I am babbling in typical Medicare minister style about the replacement of “The Clifton Heights Cross” that took place about ten years ago.
Actually, I knew nothing about it’s replacement (well, other than the fact that it really needed replacing) since somehow that public street got closed and gated up at the underpass; and I travel River Street along the river very seldom now. But, when I do – just for old times’ sake – I always look up at the Clifton Heights Cross.
And most of the times – just for old times’ sake – I try to remember how many different scenarios I have heard in my 70+ years’ time frame about how it got there – and why – and by whom – and when.
So, when my friends in the Kiwanis Club took it on as a project, I was happy. It needed to be done; and those people could “git ‘er done” (as evidenced by the fact that they “got ‘er done”).
But, they should have known it could not get done without uncovering several of the aforementioned scenarios about how and why, and by whom, and when it got there in the first place.
Oh sure, I have heard about the two lovers who were standing up there; and one fell off and the other one jumped off out of love (or something). The railroad accident incident was always in the mix; and really has made the most sense the entire time.
That was made especially plain to me when, back when I was young and stupid, I tried to brave it out and climb up there myself. Two of us made it to the “saddle” where the pinnacle juts out from the bluff; when we began to think of how we were going to get down – and we got down.
I can tell you, after that moment of bravery (translate stupidity, temporary insanity); I never thought that two people could stand up there (unless they were rigged and harnessed and on a mission to replace that cross).
“Edward “The Third” Walker” has done reams of research, and Jariel Duay O’ Neil “was give” to follow it up; and I have no reason to disbelieve their version. Let me just say, the cross is there – however it got there and when and why and by whom and for whom; and I am appreciative to my friends at the Kiwanis Club for getting that project done. It is a landmark! Visitors are always asking about it! I just wonder how many different stories they have been told; I guess that depends upon whom they ask.
That place is very definitely marked with a cross (whichever number it is, and for whatever reason it is there); and maybe this one will remain for tourists and strangers to hear all the different stories of how and why … well you know.
That just happens to remind me of another cross – outside the old city wall of Jerusalem – where Jesus Christ died almost 2000 years ago.
Tourists to Jerusalem are shown at least two and sometimes three different locations for the cross – one west of the Temple Altar, one north of the Altar, and one east of it. Which one is correct? There will always be people who accept different locations as “legit” (I think “north” to be Biblically correct – Leviticus 1:11).
I wish the Kiwanis Club in Jerusalem in 30 AD could have marked the spot where the cross was; and subsequent clubs had taken it as a project to continue to mark it.
Oh wait, there was no Kiwanis Club back then, was there; and, after all, what was there about that location that was so special anyway. According to the scuttlebutt, they were all just “common criminals” who were executed that day; and many others had been executed on that spot before Jesus; and many others after Jesus. But mark it down, there was nothing “common” nor “criminal” about Jesus on the center Cross!
So why do we still travel to Jerusalem to see a hill? Why do Christians continue to gaze up to the crest of that hill upon which they cannot travel now?
Because that is where our sins were removed; our sins were forgiven; our slates were wiped clean; the Son of God gave His Life to save sinners like you and me.
So if you are traveling up that way; look up to the “Clifton Heights Cross” and remember to thank the brave souls who put it there and maintain it there, and the interested souls who paid for it. But, I have to tell you; that cross cannot save you from your sins – however it got there in the first place – but the one that was in Jerusalem is where all your sins got paid in full, your internal sinful hard drive got wiped clean, and in the words of the old song – “the old account was settled long ago”.
Don’t personally know about that personal forgiveness? I personally do; and I’ll share - personally!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as “The Medicare Minister” of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
