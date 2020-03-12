Hello, everyone. I hope you are having a good week.
Happy birthday to Neil Phillips and to Lucille Jenkins, both on March 3.
Dennis Gossett is doing much better and was moved to a room after being in CCU for a week.
Visiting Wayne and me on Tuesday were Joe Stoekly from South Carolina and Dora Kate Stokely.
Joe, Dora Kate, and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green and Kate Wilburn.
Get well wishes go to Uncle Jack Stokely and Aunt Vickie Stokely in South Carolina. They have the flu.
Joe Stokely visited Anthony Haney on Wednesday.
Get well wishes are sent to Anthony Haney who has a cold.
Curtis, Lily, and Nicholas Haney from North Carolina spent Friday and Saturday nights with Wayne and me. On Saturday morning, Wayne, Curtis, and Nicholas and Joe Stokely went fishing. I stayed with Dora Kate. They fished about three hours. Curtis spent Saturday evening with Joe, while Dora Kate Stokely, Lily and Nicholas Haney, and I went to Cocke County High School for the Clay Busters spaghetti supper and auction.
Dennis Gossett remains in the hospital and is doing well. He hopes to come home soon.
Get well wishes go to Shirley Haney who has been on the sick list, and to Bill Morefield, who broke his back. He needs prayer.
It’s sure looking like Spring around her. Everything is looking so green with all kinds of bushes starting to bloom.
Henry Haney is doing okay now.
Get well wishes are sent to Destiny Jackson who has been on the sick list.
Happy birthday to Arvin Willis on March 10.
Lucille Jenkins celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a party at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church’s fellowship building. Those attending were her husband Billy Jenkins, Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Grigsby, Dora Kate Stokley, Kelly Jo Jones and Bentley, Missy Jenkins, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Shane Shoemaker, Ashley Mullen and Scarlett, Marie Gentry and Don, Louise Ballard and granddaughter, Rev. Charlie Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Craig Roberts, Eli and Ella, Mark Grigsby, Tim Self, Lydia Smith, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Strom.
