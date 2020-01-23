In the 15th to 20th centuries, left-handers were accused of consorting with the devil, identified as witches, had their left hand tied behind a chair, spanked, accused of savagery and criminality, and even being Communist.
Well into the 1970s, Spain, Italy, Yugoslavia, and the Iron Curtain countries made right-handed writing compulsory in school. In Albania, left-handedness was declared illegal and punishable as a crime.
Not too many decades ago, lefties were often forced to use their right hand at home and school when learning to write.
Most toddlers will develop a preference for using one hand of the other by the age of 18 months and are most likely right or left-handed by about age three.
Although they have a reputation for sloppy handwriting, left-handers can learn to write very legibly. But they have to recognize the challenges and how to overcome them. They end up with awkward grips and hand fatigue, tilt their paper at extreme angles, and possess hate with three-ring binders.
Tip 1: Tilt the paper the opposite way to right-handed students. Position the paper slightly higher on the desk. Brace the paper with your right hand.
Tip 2: Mechanical pencils will less likely smear than regular ones. Hold the pencil further away from the tip. Look for specialized grip tools, especially for beginning writers. There are actually curved, left-handed pens available.
Tip 3: Avoid “the hook,” the extreme bending of the wrist which causes cramps. Keep the wrist below the writing line and the grip away from the tip to see what is being written.
Tip 4: Beginning writers may find it easier to write large letters so they can see them easier. Their writing size will reduce as they get better.
Tip 5: Take the paper out of three-ring binders to write on it.
Tip 6: Sit on the left end of a table or to the left of a desk mate to avoid bumping elbows. Be sure there is a left-handed one-piece desk available.
Tip 7: Know that left-handed scissors not only have a different grip, but also reversed blades.
Tip 8: Set up a computer mouse for left-handed users.
Unfortunately, lefties live in a right-handed-biased society. So many everyday items are designed for efficient use by right-handed people and may be inconvenient, painful, or even dangerous for left-handed people to use.
That bias is also reflected in standardized tests. Multiple-choice tests tend to put the question on the left side of the page and the answers on the right side. The time it takes to find a comfortable, convenient position cuts into test-taking time, resulting in rushed answers and unchecked work.
Lefties have reasons to feel special, because they make up only about 10% of the population and can have an advantage in a wide range of sports.
Thankfully, left-handed people “are becoming increasingly accepted and enabled to find their right (or left) place in the world.”
