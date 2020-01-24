Well, hello again, folks!
I still can’t walk, but I’m ready to talk, so here goes.
First, that was a wonderful surprise when my sweet cousins Mary Raines and Alford Hall came to see me and Buddy. It meant so much to my heart that they would come up in this holler for me. We had lots to talk about and the time flew by too fast. I hope they will come again.
This week brought much sadness to hear of the death of our cousin Gayle Hall in Chattanooga. He was the son of the late Lena and Seth Hall. I send my love and sympathy to his wife Diane and the girls and to his sisters and brothers. We have such fun memories of growing up when they would come to see us and spend the nights. Life goes fast and yet the good ole memories make it seem like such a short time ago. My cousins are the next thing to sisters and brothers and it hurts to lose them. Gayle was cremated and he will be brought back to Bell Hill sometime in May. His mom, dad, brother Graylon and sister Cleo are all there waiting for him.
Many of my growing up cousins like John and Ty, Hilda and Cleo and Lou Banks have gone on but they and others are never forgotten.
I’m sorry to write of the death of Leroy’s first cousin Charlene Jenkins. She was the daughter of the late Burl and Myrtle Jenkins. She leaves behind her son Christopher, her daughter Porshia, and their families.
I’d love to see their kids and them, too. I’d also love to see the Worley kids and theirs. Heather delivers my mail now, but I never see her because my mailbox is up the road above the house.
Johnny Jenkins brought his two boys Jody and Johnny by to see me, and it made me so happy to see them. He said he would come again and I sure hope it’s soon.
I haven’t walked in nearly four months, but I’m doing better with the help of the Good Lord. Both of my knees were in such bad shape before I broke my ankle, and I’ll be happy to get in and out of the wheel chair. I can’t do that yet. I want everyone that reads this and believes in prayer to say one or many for me. This bed is my good friend, but I’d like to be able to make it to the bathroom and take a shower. That would be great. We were raised without electricity or running water, so I know how to get by but I also know how blessed we are to have all we have and to be able to walk around. I have a bird in a nest just outside my window and he walks on the clothesline and entertains me. And across the road in the woods are squirrels to see some days. It makes me glad to have a window in front of where I lie down most of the time. I had to be moved into the living room to have room for my walker and wheel chair and such. At least I can see who comes in.
I’m thankful for all the help I have had. My grandson Buddy stays with me and takes care of me. Bless his heart. He said, “Mam-Maw, you have done for me my whole life.” He is in very bad shape and in lots of pain every day, especially when his hip and legs go out of place like they do. His knee is completely shot along with his back and neck. You would not believe the pain he has unless you see what I see. He is a joy to have, but he is like his late cousin Russ when he says, “Wait a minute” when I holler to him.
We’ve been without a telephone for a few days, and it’s lonesome, but Buddy can go to his mom’s house to use hers or he can go up on the hill to the graveyard to use his cell phone. He calls his Aunt Iva Lee and Aunt Tank to give them a report on us and to get one from them. It’s so sad not to be able to talk to “Big Nannie,” our sister Aurine.
I wanted to go see her for Christmas but my plans didn’t work out. All those weeks of non-weight bearing on my right foot took their toll, but I have hopes of walking again. I ran out of physical therapy time because I wasn’t making enough progress, but they said for me to keep doing my exercises, and I could walk again, so I’ll keep trying.
Thank you to my neighbor Jimmy Brown for his help and concern. He calls us often and that’s a lot of help. His late wife Kaye and I did that when she was able to talk. I still miss her and Winnie, Gene, Shirley, and Becky. It seems like so many of my good neighbors have gone.
Best wishes go to Jimmy’s sister Jo Ann Benson who suffered a stroke recently. She came home from rehab, and I hope she’s doing well. Their brother Lawrence ‘Hop’ is in the nursing home at the V.A. hospital in Johnson City. He has a very hard time. They all need our prayers.
I was very sorry to hear of the death of Jerry Black. He was a neighbor of my brother Bob and the rest of our family. May God bless his family.
We were so sorry to lose our Aunt Lib in South Carolina. She was 96 and enjoyed every day of her life. She was such a joy to know. She was the last one we had and we already miss her. She was the wife of our dad’s brother Uncle Zeb, but she was a true aunt to all of us back here in the hills and everywhere else.
I want to tell you about a blessing most of the time. I have lots of dreams and most of them are great ones, but a few of them are of things I don’t want to be reminded of. I love it when I dream of my neighbors, and we are visiting and having a good time. When I wake up from one of these dreams, it’s like I have really been with them in person. I actually dream of these folks more than I do my family, except for Leroy. He is in many of them. It’s not telling who or why I dream some of them. A few nights ago I dreamed of Leroy and Timmy Jenkins. They both looked so real and seemed so happy. Timmy is surely missed around here.
Until next time, God bless all of you.
