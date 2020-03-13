Hello, once again, to all you readers of our Newport Plain Talk.
Did you folks know that Spring is on its way? That’s right! We’re in March now.
Now, this doesn’t mean that Winter is over. We’ve had more rain than snow for sure this winter. We had snow this past weekend and rain every day this week, mostly showers. I know the rain and cold have kept me from church for awhile now. I just don’t want to be sick so I stay in. I sure do miss my church and all who go there.
I’m now starting to book singers for New Prospect Baptist Church, so I would appreciate it if you have a group to sing, or if you just sing by yourself, to give me a call at 423-487-2938. I’ll give you a date to sing and directions to our church. I’ve only got two groups booked so I’m waiting for your call.
On Sunday, March 29, during our 10 a.m. service, the Carson Creek Singers will be singing for us. This group features Penny and Reece Grooms, Paula, and her husband. They do a wonderful job. Our pastor, the Rev. Jerry Sutton and all us members give you an invite to come and enjoy Sunday School and singing. I know you’ll enjoy it.
I have several March birthdays to mention: some happy and some sad. On Saturday, March 7, my great-grandson Hunter Rathbone turned 9 years old up in Black Mountain, North Carolina. His daddy, Teddy Justin Rathbone, is the son of my son, Justin Rathbone, who left us six years ago. Justin’s birthday is March 11, and my nephew Fred Laws and Larry Hall both celebrate on March 9. Blaze Hall, another great-nephew, celebrates on March 11. I do hope those who remain here have a wonderful day. There are precious memories of Justin and Fred resting in peace.
I got to go to church today after missing several weeks. I had a hard time sleeping last night. I woke up around 7:00 a.m. It was just coming daylight and we had a very big frost. Saturday night’s forecast called for 60 degrees on Sunday so up I came and got ready. It takes me awhile to get ready these days.
My friends and fellow church members Leroy and Marjorie Hill stopped and gave me a ride, as they’ve done for several years. We arrived just before 10 for church. It was good to see everyone there. They all made me feel so welcome. I actually sang two songs and that made me feel better. Our pastor, the Rev. Jerry Sutton, wasn’t feeling well with a bad knee acting up. I hope everyone remembers him in their prayers. His sermon was short but we had lots of singing and it was a good service after all. We always get a blessing just from being there. We still have some people out, and I hope the flu dies down so they can return.
My sister, Vivian Barnes, hasn’t made much progress and needs our prayers. She has been a bed patient nearly six months. Her address is Vivian Barnes, 1661 Shoestring Way, Cosby, TN 37722. Her telephone number is 423-487-2606. I know she would appreciate cards and calls from her friends and relatives.
I know from my own experience people soon forget you when you’re no longer able to go and participate in things like you used to. The Bible says we are born to die. That means as we age—all of us—no one stays young forever. Some people for get that last sentence.
Until next time, I’ll say goodbye and may God bless us all.
