I was driving in to work the other day and Glen Beck was talking on the radio; and something he said jumped right out of that radio receiver in my car and grabbed a hold of me; and told me, “Tom, remember that – and write about that”.
Well, my “remembering apparatus” got forgotten long time ago; but, I can still pull over and grab a junk mail envelope and scribble some scribbling to remind me to remember what Glen said.
That clear?
It was to me!
Let me back track just a little nanosecond of this five minutes we have together today.
It was raining that day. It has been raining ‘pert ‘near every morning the last year – but I remember this one day because when I came to the end of my drive way; just about to pull out on the big road, I usually stop to check my mailbox.
Did I tell you it was raining?
I told you my “remembering apparatus” had been forgotten long ago!
Anyway!
I – I started to say, “I rolled down the window”; but I haven’t done that for many moons; I hit the button and that “thing” rolled my window down and the rain slapped me in the head with a vengeance; but I stuck my arm out and gathered up the day’s mail – all of it junk!
But God knew I would need to write something down and had me a junk mail envelope right there at the ready.
This is what Glen said. A hospital in Northern Italy has been hit really hard with this COVID-19 bug; and they had run out of something called a “Respirator Valve”. But, instead of waiting for the government to get the word and send some relief; and since the company that made that valve wouldn’t give them any help, and the company that sold it couldn’t help; they contacted a local teckkie who brought a 3D printer over and whipped out a model; and set out to build an ICU Valve – ten of them as a matter of fact; and, at this writing, all ten of them are being used to save lives.
Instead of waiting for some “big brother” to come help; they called on “little cousin”; and fixed it. That’s the spirit!
That sounds like something that would happen over here!
Calamity hits; and people come out to help! Need a valve, make one!
That’s what I’m talking about. We are going through a very difficult time right now; but we are “going through” it. I don’t know what all will come of this; but I do know Who does!
His name is Jesus; and He’s my Friend, my Savior my Lord; and He wrote a Book to help us know to Whom to turn when we feel we have no one to whom to turn!
There He is; Jesus The Christ!
Have you turned to Him?
No?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.