Hello, everyone.
I hope you have all enjoyed a nice week.
Sunday dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Mandy Crum and Maylee, Mayce Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Ronnie Hutsell, and Gail Dunn.
Get well wishes are sent to Tammy Strange who remains a patient at UT Hospital. She is very ill and needs our prayers. Wendy Haney visited her.
On Wednesday, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me.
On Thursday, Tyler had his wisdom teeth removed. He did well and returned home. Wayne and I, along with Madge Williams, visited Tyler Thursday evening.
Tammy Strange has returned home from the hospital and is some better. She still needs all our prayers.
Rodney Haney and Avery Haney visited Wayne and me on Saturday.
Norma Kelley’s son Jimmy had a liver transplant on Friday. He call his mother and said he came through the surgery in good shape and is feeling better. Please remember him in your prayers. He isn’t out of the woods yet.
I hope all my readers had a Merry Christmas.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Avery and Aaron visited Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
Joe Stokely visited Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jackson, Katrina and Destiny.
Happy birthday to Nicholas Haney who turned 12 years old on Christmas day.
Curtis Haney, Lily and Nicholas spent Sunday and Monday nights with Wayne and me.
I hope everyone was in good health on Christmas.
Christmas Eve guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Bill Pierson and Frieda Buckner and Clark from Arden, North Carolina, Curtis, Lily and Nicholas Haney and Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Avery and Aaron from North Carolina, Joe Stokely, Kathy Stokley, Deb Stokely, Cindy Jackson, Katrina and Destiny, Jamie Owings, Shawn and Mary, all from South Carolina, Wayne and I, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, Kate Wilburn, Doris Stokely, Deanna Henderson and Bennie, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Patterson, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Jenkins, Cindy Shropshire, Mark Grigsby, and Shirley Haney. We sure had a wonderful time and cooked a big dinner. It was the first time my brother’s daughters had come for Christmas in many years. All of the grandchildren were here. We had a wonderful time. Aunt Kate Wilburn was the oldest person there. She is 95 years old.
Christmas dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford were Linda O’Dell and Shena and Shayden, Destiny, Stacy, PJ, and Jandi Joyce and Chase, Nathan, and Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Avery and Aaron.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler had as their Christmas day guests Mr. and Mrs. Danny Shelton, Mary Lou Williams, Madge and Billy Williams, Joe Stokely, and Dora Kate Stokely.
