Ok, gang; I was teaching our Wednesday Night Bible Study; and we came to the Passage of Scripture that described the ultimate demise of the ultimate traitor, Judas Iscariot.
In his first sermon, Peter was led of the Holy Spirit to say that Judas was “numbered with them (the Apostles) and obtained (“tasted”, “received”) part of this ministry” (Acts 1:17). Ministers have labored over why Jesus chose Judas to work with Him since, as God, Jesus clearly knew exactly who and what Judas was and that he would betray Him at the appointed time.
I labored over that point too; but I got it settled a long time ago just what I said above – Jesus knew him and called him to do what he did so Jesus could do what He did so I could be saved! You too; if you want to!
Anyway! Judas was replaced after his suicide because he forfeited his place with the Apostles; and Peter, in the first sermon he ever preached laid out the ground rules for who could take that position: he had to have accompanied with The Lord Jesus and His Apostles from His baptism by His second cousin, John the Baptist. He also must have stayed with them during those three and a half years of ministry; and have been a witness to The Lord’s Resurrection.
Pretty stringent qualifications; and, apparently, there were only two men who qualified – Joseph Barsabas (“Son of Sabas”) and Matthias. They introduced the candidates to the group; and then prayed that The Lord would show them His Choice between the two men.
They did that in the same old fashioned way they had been making earth-shaking decisions like that all through the Old Testament times – casting lots. This is not to be confused with gambling in any way!
No! The two men were qualified but only one slot was open; so they wanted God to make His Choice and then reveal it to them – by guiding the “lots” they cast down. That was also done to determine who was responsible for the terrible storm at sea; and it was revealed to be the preacher who was running from The Lord – Jonah (Jonah 1:7).
These two men could be described as two non-descripts, two non-notables, two “average Joes”, two “behind the scenes men”, and/or two “second fiddles”. No mention had been made of them; they could be compared to church members today who do not sing in the choir, sit on the front row, or serve on any committee; but they are sequestered way up on the third floor of the second annex teaching the Junior Boys’ Class, praying for each one, spending time with each one, and seeing many of them walk the aisles to receive Christ with no one ever knowing who is doing all the work behind the scenes.
These two men could have been like that! No one ever mentioned them; but they were faithfully doing what God had called them to do; and God was faithfully recording everything, every act of faithfulness they performed!
As a pastor, I am so thankful for the hundreds, maybe thousands of “behind the scenes” workers I have known in God’s Vineyard, laboring away at what they could do to advance God’s Work – hour after hour; Sunday after Sunday; week after week, month after month, year after year – no one will ever know!
But wait! Everyone WILL know – someday! The Bible compares those wonderful works of Christian Faith to gold, silver, and precious stones which stand the test of time; and “The day shall declare it – man’s work, of what sort it is . . . and (he) shall receive a reward,” (1 Cor 3:13-14).
Here’s to those wonderful people whose names might be unknown down here; but are emblazoned in gold in the only ledger that counts – God’s Books of Works.
And souls will walk through the Gate of Pearl to enjoy Heaven forever because of them! You might be one of those priceless precious souls; not able to get out front – but you pray for those that do. Not able to be active, but you pray for those who are!
Matthias and Joseph Barsabas are two men who will be present when the Roll is called in Heaven; and everyone will know their names!
Hope to see you there! It is available to all who repent and receive Jesus Christ as Savior!
These columns are written by Tom Mooty, Pastor of Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and all comments can be sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport.
