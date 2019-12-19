Hello, everyone. I hope you have enjoyed a good week.
We start today by sending get well wishes to little Ella Roberts, who has been very sick with the flu. Joey Stokely has also had the flu.
Mr. and Mrs. Steve McKenny visited Norma Jean Stokley.
Sunday dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Manda and Maylee Crum, Mayce Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, Billy Norwood, and Chris Crum.
Happy birthday greetings are sent to Charles Sawyer who turned 86 on Dec. 9. We hope he has many more.
Wayne and I visited at Newport Health & Rehab. We visited Betty Valentine, Joann Eastley, Jettie Gunter, Charles Martin, Judy Bowers. Dexter Baxter, Helen Henderson, and Liz Caldwell. We also visited Kathy Woody, whose husband Earl was with her. We then visited Lisa Hawk.
Our December birthdays include Chelsie Ballard on Dec. 3, Angela Gregg on Dec. 6, Sherry Turner on Dec. 7, David James on Dec. 10, Raymond Romines on Dec. 15, Jeanelle Wells on Dec. 29, April Fann on Dec. 26, and Nicholas Haney on Dec. 25. I hope they all have many more.
Happy birthday to Destiny Jackson on Dec. 10.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Ike Fine who passed away this week.
It will soon be Christmas, and I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
