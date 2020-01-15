Back in the day, “Miss ‘Nita” and I were able to attend our Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meetings; and we were asked to help the Baptist Press Division in what we called “The Press Room”. I did the audio and video work; and “Miss ‘Nita” was a registrar clerk.
I loved to do that; and felt I was contributing a great deal of what I had been trained to do to help the overall cause (something all of us in the Church should be willing to do).
Since I always had a van load of equipment (tv monitors, audio and video recorders, wires, and you name it) to carry to the convention site; we always drove out for a two – three week “working trip”.
BTW; I always “enjoyed” it when people would ask me “how I enjoyed my vacation”; when we very tiredly drug ourselves back to home base. We went to work at 7 a.m. and stayed until the meetings were over and the last press reporter was finished with his/her “story” (press release); then shut it all down; and usually got back to the hotel room about midnight. Great vacation!
When “The Today Show” or “The CBN Club” wanted an interview with the new SBC President, we would be there about 4:00 a.m. to prepare for a five minute interview. I enjoyed it; but not much of a “vacay”.
They usually threw us a piece of raw meat to gnaw on for lunch because they always scheduled press conferences when the “messengers” (what you would normally call “delegates”) were breaking for lunch or supper.
Anyway, I usually enjoyed the different cities in which the convention was held – except when it was held in New Orleans (never enjoyed being below sea level in a rain storm, which generally happened every day). The meetings were held in the Super Dome; and one particular year, Tropical Storm Alison was raging and roaring up the gulf coast; and when we got to the press room way up in the “sky boxes”, it was sopping wet from all the leaks in the roof! They found a relatively dry spot for the clerks so “Miss ‘Nita” was not too affected; but me – that was a squeegee of a different color.
Few years later, Hurricane Katrina came calling; and I watched in horror as the “powers that be (or should have been)” herded all those unsuspecting people into that Super Dome to “protect them”.
I told our Church about my experience with that roof; and the fact that “It leaks – big time leaks – major leaking going on up there!”
Then I saw some of the people who were filing into the dome; carrying what they could of what belongings they had. I noticed one lady in particular; she was old and had troubled walking with her little bag of belongings; but she carried herself as stately as she could in the circumstances. Her gray hair stood out among the younger people in line in front and behind her; and she was wearing a green sweater; but that is all I remember about her.
I looked for her every time the cameras were aimed at the people seeking shelter from the torrents of rain that were coming in; but didn’t ever see her again. It was sad – a very sad time for me; since I had experienced that leaking roof during a tropical storm; and these folks were hunkering down under an expected fully grown Category Five Hurricane.
And when the storm hit; you remember; the roof came apart! I never saw that lady again.
But, I can be certain of one very important thing; if she was a Believer in The Lord Jesus The Christ – God knew exactly where she was; and should the worst have happened to her, it would have been the best to happen to her; and she would immediately be in the ever-loving Arms of God.
And, you can say the same thing as well!
If you know The Lord, you can be assured that He has your back – and every part of you in His Hand – and, most importantly, He has your soul in His Heart!
So, you tell me; are you a Believer?
Do you know The Lord in a personal relationship?
Don’t know? Not sure?
I am; you can be; and I’ll share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as “The Medicare Minister” of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
