Next month, March, is “Women’s History Month”, and in support of our project “Becoming Visible”, I plan on profiling four local female Veterans and discussing their gender-specific issues.
There are many disparaging factors between the acknowledgement, respect, and services for a female veteran and a male veteran on many levels. The Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System (VAHS) is under equipped to provide gender specific medical staff, facilities, mental health treatment, prosthetics, the list goes on.
Please read each of the upcoming profiles and get to know many of the things these Women Warrior Veterans have faced during their service to our country and the changes they face as a Veteran.
This week I plan on giving some information on the background of Women’s History month and a foundation for the upcoming columns. I will not be getting detailed, especially on the Women’s Movement, as that would take pages.
In 1848, a group of mostly women abolitionist activists, met in Seneca Falls, NY, to discuss the problem with women’s rights (or lack of). Invited there by two reformers the women delegates agreed they were “autonomous individuals” who deserved their own identities. Adapting the Declaration of Independence, they created a proclamation saying, “that all men and Women are created equal” …. Including among other things they should have the right to vote.
The movement gained motion in the early 1850’s but was slowed by the Civil War. Following the war, the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution were passed. The women were upset by the language of the 14th Amendment that defines “citizens” as being “male” and the 15th that allows Blacks “men” to vote.
The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, extends the Constitution’s protection to all citizens—and defines “citizens” as “male”; the 15th, ratified in 1870, guarantees black men the right to vote. They continued to struggle for recognition and rights but were continually turned down by government leaders, the “men”.
The next slowdown for the movement happened because of World War I but created a visible “woman”. Many women went to work in support of the war effort. They filled positions of some of the men that left to fight (World War II was a larger female working force) and showed their patriotism.
Their movement gained steam and was recognized by some of the Western states. After over twenty years of work Utah and Idaho became the first states to allow women to vote in 1910. But the battle wasn’t over yet. Eastern and Southern states still resisted.
On May 21, 1919, the House of Representatives and on June 4, 1919 the Senate passed legislation and submitted the 19th Amendment for ratification by the states. It required passage by 36 states and on August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the last necessary state to ratify this Amendment. Finally, over 8 million American Women received the right to vote. On August 8, 1920 President Woodrow Wilson signed the 19th Amendment.
While attempting to gain recognition and equal rights was going on in America, the women’s movement was happening all over the world. I will share a little about the emergence of a day to recognize women around the world.
The earliest Women’s Day observance, “National Women’s Day”, was held in New York City on February 28, 1909. This inspired in August of the following year, a group of 100 women, from 17 countries, to met in Denmark and agree on a strategy to promote equal rights and the right to vote (suffrage).
March 19, 1911, marked the first International Women’s Day (IWD) which was held throughout Europe. There were protests (In the Austro-Hungarian Empire along over 300) where women demanded they be allowed to hold office and be given the right to vote. Many also brought up issues for equality in employment and against sex discrimination. In 1913, on the last Saturday of February, Russian women began observing IWD.
March 8th, which is now the annual Recognition Day, which was first held in Germany in 1914. This day was dedicated to women’s right to vote. This did not happen in Germany until 1918. In Paris, on the same day the speaker for their suffrage program was arrested before she could reach the event.
Over the decades “National Women’s Day” moved to coincide with the IWD March 8. In 1981 Congress passed Public Law 97-28 which authorized and encouraged the President to proclaim the week preceding March 7th as “Women’s History Week”. President Ronald Reagan signed the first Proclamation designating March 7, 1982 as the first official “National Women’s Week”.
In 1987, at the request of the National Women’s History Project, Congress expanded the week to a month, and the U.S. Congress has issued a resolution every year since then, with wide support, for Women’s History Month. The U.S. President has issued each year a proclamation for Women’s History Month.
The purpose of Women’s History Month is to increase consciousness and knowledge of women’s history: to take one month of the year to remember the contributions of notable and ordinary women, in hopes that the day will soon come when it’s impossible to teach or learn history without remembering these contributions.
Women have struggled throughout history for recognition on every level of their lives. Today there are many countries that will not allow women to have any equality to men, to vote to hold office, and many are not even allowed to drive.
The women of America may have many more rights than other countries, but it seems they are in no way “equal” to the men in this country and in many ways are treated as second-class citizens. You will, unfortunately, find this attitude a major problem for women in the VA Health System and Veteran organizations throughout the country. The column’s in March will attempt to share some most important to today’s women who have served their country.
NEWS OF NOTE:
SENATE BILL 514:
Last week I wrote about the Deborah Sampson Bill that contains many improvements in Healthcare for Women Veterans. This legislation is aimed to provide equal care to women veterans in the VAHS and address gender disparities. I have written several articles on this bill and its passage in the House of Representatives on November 12, 2019.
I had several people ask about it’s status in the Senate since nothing had been heard about its activity and passage. Last week I reported that I had been waiting to hear from our Senator Blackburn and received her response too late to include. The following is her response.
“As one of 43 sponsors of the Deborah Sampson Act and a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I am supportive of this legislation and am working to see it moved forward. We regularly receive feedback from veterans, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and community partners about ways we can improve women’s healthcare and supportive services. My team and I are pushing to get this done so that we may honor the work of our female veterans and meet their needs.” – Senator Marsha Blackburn
I would like to thank Senator Blackburn for her support of this legislation. Her compassion for our Veterans, especially the women, it will be remembered. You can help her gain support for this by contacting her and giving her “numbers” of constituents who support this bill to share with her colleagues. You can contact Senator Blackburn’s office at (202) 224-3344. When you finish with that sit right there, and call Senator Lama Alexander at (202) 224-4944 and encourage him to vote for the passage of this bill.
DAV CHAPTER 102:
Because of that beautiful snow and disappearing temperature Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 cancelled their meeting. It has been rescheduled for next Thursday, February 27 at 148 Pine Street. The program which will include the reading of the re-written by-laws, begins at 6 p.m. with a potluck meal followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. For more information contact Larry Hartsell, Commander at 423-623-5112.
AMVETS Post 75 – have rescheduled their March meeting at the Newport Community Center’s Community Room 433 Prospect Avenue. The next meeting will be, Monday March 2, at 7 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this Saturday, March 7. Sheilah would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. “They will help make the quilts that will be presented to Veterans in the local community to thank them for their service to our country, no experience is needed, and materials are provided.” For more information please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s representative Mr. Daryl Brady, announced he will hold office hours in Newport at the Cocke County Courthouse Annex tomorrow Wednesday March 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information Daryl can also be reached through the Morristown Office – 1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4 or by calling 423-254-1400.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
