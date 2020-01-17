A new study has found that young children whose parents read five books to them every day will enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were never read to.
This “million-word gap” could be one key in explaining differences in vocabulary and reading development. Kids who hear more vocabulary words are going to be better prepared to see those words in print when they enter school.
Here’s how many words kids would have heard by the time they were five years old: Never read to—4,662 words; 1-2 times per week—63,570 words; 3-5 times per week—169,520 words; daily—296,660 words; and five books a day—1,483,300 words.
Even kids who are read only one book a day will hear about 290,000 more words by age 5 than those who don’t regularly read books with a parent or caregiver.
This isn’t about everyday communication. The words kids hear in books are going to be more complex, difficult words than they hear just talking to their parents and others in the home.
For instance, a children’s book may be about penguins in Antarctica which will introduce words and concepts that are unlikely to come up in everyday conversation.
The results of this study highlight the importance of reading to children.
Exposure to vocabulary is good for all kids. If parents have trouble obtaining enough appropriate children’s books, visit your local library.
(The study appears online in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics.)
