So, what if you threw an Easter Celebration; and nobody came?
Well, now; that’s a problem I don’t suppose we have ever had in these United States; and you know what, we won’t have it this year either. I am parroting the phrase that everybody else is using during these days – the Church is not a Building; it is a People who meet there and get shots in the arm, food for the fight, and charges for their batteries; then go out and carry the battle to the devil and his forces.
Well, what if we cannot meet in the Building to get all that done and then do all that?
No matter!
“Thy Word have I hidden in my heart; so that I might not sin against God” (Psalms 119:11) says it better than any words I could ever possibly enlist.
So, the “shots in the arm”, the “food for the fight”, and the “charges for the batteries” are all automatic if you have banked them up for a “rainy day”.
I hope you have done that; because the rain is coming!
These next few days will prove who “has the goods” to be “poured out for a purpose”; and who “leaks” all over the floor and does no one any good for any purpose!
Follow God! Then follow your leaders (especially the Godly ones), stay in as you can; then stay in a little more.
As we used to say in the military, “Hunker down” and protect yourself.
Since I am currently living in an area without the promised high speed internet connections, I will probably not be able to send in these columns on a regular basis (but I will try to come up with a way). In the meantime, don’t give up on me, I’ll be back when the “all clear” is sounded.
I have all the faith in the world – and “out of the world”; this has nothing to do with that. I just want to be around to resume giving those “shots”, “foods”, and “charges” to some wonderful people who have been living off reserves for the past few weeks!
Stay spiritually straight; stay in touch with God and with each other; pray for one another; and, as I am enabled to do so, I will continue to send these little five minute blurbs in the “FiveMinuteVille”.
I can gather some reruns. I have done that before; but I still have the problem of “keeping my head down” and “poking my head up” to get it in to the paper. If that happens, I hope you don’t mind.
God bless you! God bless us! God bless America! God bless our world – and oh, by the way, Lord; forgive us for forgetting about you in our times of prosperity!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
