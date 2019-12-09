Last week I put out a feeler asking what my readers would like to see in this column during the holiday season. I was surprised at the number of people who responded, and from all the suggestions, I have chosen Christmas beverages.
With so many events to attend, most people choose an appetizer (which we've already covered a few weeks ago), a casserole or a dessert, both of which have also recently been covered; however, I have never covered beverages, so here's what you asked for. I am sharing recipes for Instant Spiced, or Russian Tea, which was shared with me by Diana McGaha, Eggnog, Christmas Punch, Grinch Drink, and Wassail. Let's be merry, and raise a glass of your favorite Christmas beverage. And ENJOY!!
Grinch Drink: (for adults only!)
4 oz Peach Schnapps
4 oz rum
12 oz orange juice
4 oz lemon-lime soda such as 7 Up or Sprite
4 oz Blue Curacao Liquor
Maraschino cherries and orange slices for garnish - optional
You can make this in individual 4 oz glasses or make a pitcher.
Add all ingredients together, stir, and add garnishes.
If desired, add more lemon-lime soda if the drink is too strong.
Christmas Punch:
2 cups orange juice
2 cups cranberry juice
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup ginger ale
Mix all ingredients together in a punch bowl.
Serve in cups over ice or make an ice ring from ginger ale and place in the punch bowl.
Eggnog:
4 cups milk
5 whole cloves
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
12 egg yolks
1-1/2 cups sugar
4 cups light cream
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp nutmeg
Combine milk, cloves, 1/2 tsp vanilla and cinnamon in a saucepan.
Heat over lowest setting for 5 minutes.
Slowly bring mixture to a boil.
In a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar.
Whisk together until fluffy.
Whisk hot milk mixture slowly into eggs.
Pour mixture into a saucepan.
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 3 minutes, or until thick.
Do NOT allow mixture to boil.
Strain to remove cloves.
Let cool for an hour. Stir in cream, 2 tsp vanilla and nutmeg.
Refrigerate overnight before serving.
Eggnog (my version):
1/2 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
1/4 tsp salt
4 cups scalded milk
1/8 tsp sal3 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
Beat 1/2 cup sugar into egg yolks.
Add 1/4 tsp salt and stir into milk slowly.
Cook in double boiler until mixture coats a spoon, stirring constantly.
Cool.
Add 1/8 tsp salt to egg whites and beat til stiff.
Add remaining 1/4 cup sugar and beat well.
Add to custard mixture with 1/2 tsp vanilla.
Mix thoroughly and chill for at least 4 hours.
Serves 6 - 8.
Instant Spiced (Russian) Tea/Irene Taylor:
2 cups Tang
1/2 cup instant plain Tea
3 oz pkg Wyler lemonade mix
2-1/2 cups sugar
2 tsp each cloves, allspice, and cinnamon
Mix all ingredients together, you may use 1/2 cup instant tea mix with lemon - then eliminate the Wylers lemonade mix
Use 4 tsp of mix per cup boiling water
Wassail:
1 gallon apple cider
1 qt orange juice
1 qt pineapple juice
1 cup lemon juice
24 whole cloves
6 cinnamon sticks
1 cup sugar
* This can be prepared in a large pot on the stove top. I make it in a 30 cup coffee maker.
Mix all ingredients.
If made in a coffee maker, place cloves and cinnamon in the coffee basket for easy removal
Simmer for 15 minutes on the stove top or let brew in a large coffee maker.
Remove cloves and cinnamon sticks before serving.
Serve hot in punch cups.
**Oh, the aroma that permeates the house!
