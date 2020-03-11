I don’t really have a boat load of extra time so I generally have to plan my television time carefully. That being said, I do really, sincerely appreciate good writing when I can get it. The politically correct “West Wing” was extremely well-written; as was the irreverent “MASH” and the old reruns of “Hill Street Blues". The exciting “NCIS” programs have bushel baskets full of great one liners as well.
I loved the line where “MASH” Colonel Potter spoke of “putting the kibosh on the Kaiser” in World War I.
And then, there’s music: “Ooo, eee, ooo, ahh ahh; fling, flang, walla, walla bing bang”; man they don’t write them like that anymore, do they? Or, how about: “Yip, yip, yip, yip, yip, yip; muum, muum, muum, muum, mum, mum; get a job” and “Jeremiah was a bullfrog”. You won’t find good writing like that around anymore.
You see, I deal with titles, phrases, sermons, lesson, hooks, and columns that I want to make a difference in your lives; and they have to be right on the edge; knock-down interesting; slam-dunk fascinating; grand-slam engaging; inciting and exciting all at the same time.
I am intrigued with the headlines and captions in the various articles that are featured in our “Newport Plain Talk”. Someone goes to a lot of trouble and spends a great deal of time to write those catchy little one liners. You read them; and before you realize it, they reach out and grab your mind and you don’t even know you’ve been caught.
We named our church sign, “Ima Syne” (she’s a cousin to “Bill Board”); and what she says has to jump right up in your face in your car in the two seconds as you speed by, so her message has to be meaningful and interesting (at least we try to make it so).
Public speakers involve themselves with public speaking at every turn; and the public speech has to “hook” the listeners to enable them to hang on to the end when the main point can be made.
I once heard a preacher say, “When they write better sermons, I will preach better sermons”. Since I am a product of what I have read, seen, heard, or felt; consequently, most of my sermons should start and end with quotation marks. We try to get the best of the best, the brightest of the bright to entice you to accept our most important point.
They do not have to be eloquent; just meaningful. It has been said that the eyesight of Jonathan Edwards was so bad, he had to hold up his manuscript close to the coal oil lamp on the pulpit so he could read it; and yet, who has not heard his classic message: “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God”?
Whether it is a column like this, a speech to educate and inform, a catch phrase to entice you to buy “Snuggly-Wugglies”, or simple, everyday common conversation with a good friend; words are important; and language is the means we use to converse.
One man asked, “Have I reached the party with whom I am speaking?” Another said, “We are talking; but are we communicating?” Broadcaster John Ward was said to write several pages of “impromptu” remarks before every game broadcast. Read that statement again, if I did not communicate. Visualize the runner as he serpentines down the field to the “5-4-3-2-1 – Give him six!” - Classic!
Quaint phrases make it more readable; bring it down on our level; help us to understand it more clearly. One engineer with the telephone company issued a construction drawing with a “short distance” as being “a good nine iron shot” down the “Barely Enough Road”; and it was abundantly clear what he meant. One of my seminary professors used an expression, “fuzzy-bug”; meaning “hairy-tick”; meaning “heretic”; and after we went through all those convolutions, we got the message – and still do.
Think of some memorable lines from a speech you have heard or read. “Ask not” immediately comes to mind. “Tear down this wall” would be right up there; so would “What goes around comes around”, “There’s a sucker born every minute”, and “Give me liberty or give me death”. I suppose number one in my research would have be “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people” by some guy named Lincoln.
These are lines that educate, encourage, and edify.
The Gospel is written down. It has been called “God’s Mind on Paper”. The Bible is the most intellectual and complex Book ever written; and we can read it – and understand it – and accept it – and believe it – and allow it to change our lives for all of eternity! “Christ died for our sins” is clear and to the point. “Whosoever will” includes everybody.
The Gospel is right out there for the guy in the white collar, the blue collar, or no collar. All can equally come and drink of its riches; and be eternally satisfied.
Think of it! “There is room at the cross for you; room at the cross for you; though millions have come, there is still room for one; yes, there’s room at the cross for you”.
That’s a great line – an eternal thought – a thought that has it all hung out on a goal post standing in the middle of eternity.
Have you accepted it? Don’t know how? I do; and I’ll share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
