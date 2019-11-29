The Four Agreements was published in 1997 by Don Miguel Ruiz. According to the author, everything we do is based on agreements we have made—agreements with ourselves, with other people, with God, and with life. However, the most important agreements are the ones we make with ourselves.
Be Impeccable with Your Word – Speak with integrity. Say only what you mean. Avoid using the word to speak against yourself or to gossip about others. Use the power of your word in the direction of truth and love. Get in the habit of saying what you mean and meaning what you say. When in doubt, say nothing at all.
Don’t Take Anything Personally – Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering. Armed with this knowledge, it will defuse the power of the words and actions of others to impact you.
Don’t Make Assumptions – Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Look and listen without labels or judgment. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama.
Always Do Your Best – Your best is going to change from moment to moment; it will be different when you are tired as opposed to well-rested. Under any circumstance, simply do your best, and you will avoid self-judgment, self-abuse, and regret. Do what you can, with what you have, from where you are.
“Our image of perfection is the reason we reject ourselves; it is why we don’t accept ourselves the way we are, and why we don’t accept others the way they are.” ~DMR
