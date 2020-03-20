Why have the CDC and federal officials recommended staying away from large groups? Because they are responding to a pandemic of the coronavirus—a respiratory disease spreading easily from person-to-person, which poses a serious public health risk.
Schools were recently dismissed due to the naturally crowded, large-group situations that exist there. The decision was made based on recommendations from health professionals. These closings were not meant to be interpreted as vacation playtime.
Unfortunately, many young people (and their parents) believe—because they aren’t aware of any confirmed cases in our region or county—that there is no reason to change their social behaviors.
All 50 states have reported cases of the virus. Most states are currently in the initiation phases, but the states where community spread is occurring are in the acceleration phase. As the outbreak expands, that risk will increase.
A person can be contagious before experiencing any symptoms. We are being reminded that 4 out of 5 affected people in China contracted the virus from those who didn’t know they had it!
The virus is thought to spread primarily from person-to-person. That is, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
One false belief is that it only affects older people. But, anyone can contract the virus and become ill. In Tennessee, one-third of the confirmed cases are people under 40 years old!
Although younger people can handle the virus better than older folks, they can spread the germs as quickly as anyone else. No one wants them inadvertently taking this potentially deadly illness to their grandparents, parents, friends, or anyone who has a compromised health issue such as asthma, COPD, weakened immunity, heart disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, etc.
As more testing occurs, the infection totals will increase. The CDC predicts that the U.S. (and most likely Tennessee) numbers will continue to rise because of community spread. In the coming months, most of the U.S. population will be exposed to this virus, and the death rates will increase accordingly.
This is an extraordinary health crisis for which we don’t know all the answers. Therefore, extreme caution is prescribed.
At this time, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, and no medications approved to treat it.
But, there are community interventions that can reduce the impact of disease:
First, wash hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer is hard to find, but everyone has soap.
Second, stay away from large groups—stores, restaurants, churches, in-person meetings, beaches, etc. That is why these types of organizations and businesses have closed. That is why schools have been dismissed!
Third, if you must be around other people, intentionally practice physical distancing at all levels of society.
Let me repeat: School closings were not meant to be interpreted as vacation playtime. Our school officials made a proactive decision to keep you and your family safe. Take it seriously, and act accordingly.
